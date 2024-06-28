Actress Iyabo Ojo has expressed gratitude to her partner, Paul Okoye, for standing by her when Verydarkman tackled her online

The end is not been seen in the drama that ensued after singer Davido got married to Chioma in Lagos on June 25

Several dignitaries attended with different time entries on their cards and VDM used it to come for Iyabo whom he felt had a 5 pm invite

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has shown appreciation to her partner and music executive, Paul Okoye, after he intervened in her fight with media personality, Vincent Otse, aka VDM.

Iyabo Ojo expresses gratitude to her partner, Paul Okoye, for supporting her. Image credit: @iyaboojofespris, @pauloo2104

She made an audio with Paul's face hailing him for being a man who stands by her and has influence.

The movie star also shaded VDM for attacking billionaire businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu, aka Obi Cubana, and asking him what he has done for society.

Legit.ng earlier reported that VDM had lambasted Iyabo for not being an A-list celeb because she attended singer Davido and Chioma's wedding late.

When Obi Cubana hinted on their issue and asked blogs to stop giving people like him an audience, VDM came for him.

Paul also interfered and asked Davido to choose whom he would prefer to be friends with between him and VDM. He was not also spared a response from the media personality.

Watch the video below:

Fans and colleagues react

Some fans and colleagues of the movie star have reacted to her hailing her lover. See some of the reactions below:

@iamfunkeetti:

"Any man that respect his woman or lady is called Odogwu."

@tontolet:

"My Uncle P."

@lenahsszn:

"God bless your man for you. Nothing will ever break this bond; it’s forever in Jesus' name. You are a super woman though and you deserve all the flowers."

@jbronzehair:

"Uncle P man of the year."

@enny_ventures:

"Together forever."

@bisolarandy:

"Odowgwu for sure. Clear road."

@daresanmi:

"Na so poor pikin dey get bad mouth to their destiny helper and they rather remain poor."

Iyabo Ojo replies VDM

Legit.ng earlier reported that Iyabo had replied Verydarkman after he made some allegations about her presence at Chivido 2024.

The social media activist earlier made a video to accuse some celebrities, who were at Davido and Chioma's wedding.

But in her response, Ojo blasted the activist and shared a copy of her invitation card to the wedding to counter his claims.

Source: Legit.ng