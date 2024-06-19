The crisis between Nigerian footballer Kayode Olanrewaju and his former wife, Dora Ezinne, made it to the news once again

The sportsman's lawyer took to social media to share a list of assets Dora Ezinne confiscated from him

According to the legal counsel, when Kayode confronted his wife about his properties, the matter escalated into something else

Nigerian footballer Kayode Olanrewaju has continued to heap more allegations against his former wife, Dora Ezinne, as his lawyer shared more evidence.

Recall that Dora Ezinne was earlier accused of sleeping with controversial UK pastor Tobi Adegboyega, among other things.

Footballer Olanrewaju's lawyer shares lists of assets his ex-wife allegedly stole. Credit: @lanrekehinde

Source: Instagram

It was gathered that Dora Ezinne was embroiled in a scandal involving fraud, kidnapping, and infidelity.

According to PM News, Ezinne was introduced to Pastor Tobi Adegboyega by Yetunde Burstline, Daddy Freeze's associate and wife, Taste Bud.

Kayode's wife allegedly began having affairs with the controversial UK-based preacher and leaving her home for extended periods.

Olanrewaju's lawyer shares assault pictures

A popular human rights X page identified as @BolanleCole claimed to be the lawyer of the sportsman as he shared differences of him being reportedly assaulted by Dora Ezinne.

The photograph depicted the couple in a tense state, and Olanrewaju had several marks on the body that seemed to be gotten from a fight or case of being beaten.

Ezine was also spotted in the pictures as she appeared aggressive in them.

Lists of times allegedly stolen by Olanrewaju's ex

The legal counsel claimed that Kayode Olanrewaju would have ended up on the streets if he hadn't deliberately terminated his contract with his team before the end of the season to return home and fight for everything he had worked so hard to achieve.

He shared a list of assets that his ex-wife allegedly took from him, which resulted to physical abuse.

According to the lawyer, Ezinne confiscated two Mercedes-Benzs, over four of his houses and one of his properties at Afolabi Ajimati Street, Badore, Ajah.

See the post below:

Footballer Olanrewaju's lawyer's spurs reactions online

