As Davido and Chioma’s wedding continues to trend on social media, fans have continued to show the couple love in different ways

A video made the rounds online of a young lady who got beautiful tattoos of Davido and Chioma on her arms as they got married

The tattoo video went viral and sparked a series of mixed feelings from netizens, with some of them being unimpressed

David Adeleke Davido and his wife Chioma’s traditional wedding no doubt broke the internet and left fans lobbying to get the couple’s attention.

As the wedding was underway, a young lady decided to celebrate the celebrity couple’s love by getting tattoos.

In a video posted online by Samuel Banks and spotted by Legit.ng, the young lady is seen lying on a tattoo artist's chair as she gets her arms inked with Davido and Chioma’s faces.

The tattoo artist had a screen in front of him with photos of the couple as he replicated the drawing on his client’s arms. See the clip below:

Peeps react as lady gets Davido, Chioma tattoo

The video of the lady’s tattoo of Davido and Chioma on her arms soon went viral on social media, and it sparked a series of discussions. Some netizens wondered if the fan had family members. Read some of their comments below:

eve_jenni:

“Even Chioma nor Davido no tattoo each other face.”

C.h.e.e.k.a_:

“We know the girl doesn’t have sense but the artist is good mehnnn!”

Iammiracle_fx:

“When the brain is empty, the body suffers .”

chacha__uche:

“The artist is goood.”

diskeed_:

“Una dey compete for who go win mugu of the year for this app.”

onyinyechukwu______:

“They are doing you people from the village and the person doing you is late so there’s no coming out from this.”

milla_mera:

“Shishi she no go see .”

officialmikemore:

“Oya write chivido for your forehead .”

Thec_la_:

“I know we are all happy for them. But things have limits please. Is she not loved at home?”

vaimar_stitches:

“Some of you are really not loved at home and it’s so sad .”

otunba121:

“Old format .”

Davido struggles to pack 100-dollar bills at wedding

