Davido’s bride, Chioma, has finally unveiled her second traditional outfit to the joy of fans

The celebrity couple had social media on a standstill with their talk of the town wedding, and their outfits were one of the highlights

Chioma and Davido matched up on their traditional Igbo wedding outfits that had fans gushing over them

Singer David Adeleke Davido’s bride, Chioma, has left Nigerians stunned by her beauty on her traditional wedding day.

One of the highlights from the event, which took place on June 25, 2024, was the couple’s outfits, and Chioma did not disappoint.

Chivido: Fans gush over Chioma's second outfit. Photos: @davido, @mazitundeednut

Source: Instagram

Davido’s partner finally unveiled her second traditional attire in a series of videos that made the rounds on social media. Recall that the young lady had initially rocked a Yoruba outfit to honour her husband’s culture.

In a new move, Chioma was seen rocking an all-white Igbo traditional outfit as she paid homage to her people. In a video posted on Instagram by Tunde Ednut and spotted by Legit.ng, the couple posed together for photos.

In the viral clips, Chioma and Davido’s traditional Igbo outfits matched. They wore similar white attires. While the DMW boss rocked a white cap decorated with coral beads, Chioma wore a big white headgear, aka ‘gele’.

The celebrity couple held on to each other and smiled while taking instructions from the photographer capturing them. See their videos below:

Fans gush over Chioma’s second outfit

Legit.ng gathered some comments from netizens about Davido and Chioma’s Igbo outfits. Read some of them below:

Instanaijachic:

“Now this is a celebrity wedding!! no bi those donations type congratulations beautiful couples .”

Fashion_magicblog:

“Her outfit is so simple and fine.”

glamsofvickiee:

“Na all of us attend this wedding .”

iamdoziefineboi___:

“This isn't a wedding at this point, it's a movie. A big budget one at that. ”

black_caramel_001:

“Personally I think David is even happier and is so cute.”

Daphnesimport:

“One thing I noticed about all her outfits is they're not extravagant... Just simple and classy not exposing her body too . I loveeet ... Plus she's so beautiful .”

hypeman.morgan:

“They're simply besties not just lover, the chemistry between em is supper cool.”

Hammerboimusic:

“Dear ify... Mummy and daddy are finally together, you now have two siblings.... God finally answered their prayers ❤️.”

Ooni of Ife storms Chivido wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Davido and Chioma’s wedding guest list has continued to leave fans in awe after the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, was spotted at the occasion.

Nigerians highly anticipated the DMW boss’ wedding, which seems to have met their expectations based on the calibre of guests invited.

One of the topmost kings in the Yoruba kingdom, Ooni of Ife, was captured on video the moment he arrived at the Chivido wedding.

