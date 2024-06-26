Davido's official Photographer for his wedding has taken to Twitter to share his experience with the singer

The singer's Photographer revealed what he said to him when he walked up to adjust his pose before taking pictures

David Adeleke confessed that he had the best time of his life yesterday, his wedding ceremony to the love of his life, Chioma Avril Adeleke.

In a new Twitter post, the singer's official Photographer for the day shared his funny experience with him at his wedding.

What Davido told his Photographer

The Photographer, identified as Amafor on Twitter, noted that he had approached the singer to adjust his clothes.

As he edged closer, Davido told him to get away from him. He noted that the Grammy nominee had no idea what he had bought with his money as he was too busy to take account.

In his own words:

"Funniest part of yesterday was going up to David to pose him and he told me to gerrif*ck cause him no sabi me. Bro too rich he didn’t know what he bought."

See Davido's Photographer's tweet here:

Reactions to Davido's Photographer's post

Here is how some Nigerians reacted to

@justme_chioma_:

"Bro too rich, man took the ‘gerrifok’ as normal joke."

@itz_abike_bae:

"Where’s the 2nd tweet? You gedifok Abi you no gedifok."

@kemxy_699:

"Gediffok!!! This wedding go trend for 7 eke days. FC take heart."

@choplifekitchenlagos:

"He will say sorry later in payment don’t worry."

@just_prepre:

"You resemble FC."

@i_am_sa_m:

"Make I no lie, poverty wyn me yesterday and I panic."

Davido hails fans on the streets

Nigerian singer Davido Adeleke knows how to mesmerise his fans with adequate attention amid his wedding buzz.

In a video making the rounds online, the musician drove to his wedding venue.

Davido got many in their feelings after he stopped the car and came down to greet a crowd of his fans cheering him even as it was drizzling.

