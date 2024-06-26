The euphoria and elation created on social media by Chivido 2024 don't seem set to end yet, as more clips from the event continue to emerge online

Hours after Davido and Chioma's traditional wedding a clip of some ladies using brooms and vacuum sweepers to pack the dollars sprayed at a party has gone viral

The viral clips have got people talking on social media as netizens were left stunned at how much was sprayed at the party

As the dust from the Chivido 2024 traditional wedding party begins to settle, more clips from the ceremony have emerged on social media.

One of the trending clips that has got people talking is a video of some bridesmaids using brooms and vacuum sweepers to gather the money sprayed at a wedding party.

Hours after Chivido 2024 a video of some ladies using broom and vacuum sweepers to pack the money sprayed at a wedding party goes viral. Photo credit: @davido/@mazitundeednut

Source: Instagram

It was more exciting to watch when it was discovered that the money sprayed and packed were dollar bills.

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Davido quickly told his friends to help pick up the $100 bills one of his American friends sprayed on him and Chioma.

In another clip reported earlier, Davido's hypeman Spesh was seen flaunting bundles of dollar bills, which he promised would all be expended at Chivido 2024.

Watch the viral clip below:

Reactions trail video of ladies using broom to sweep dollars

The viral clip was posted by popular blogger Tunde Ednut. In the caption of the trending video he expressed his amazement at the sheer amount of resources that was used up and sprayed at the wedding party.

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the trending clip:

@miccmill29:

"Tunde the photographer."

@rahmanjaypee97:

"I will never be poor."

@oluchukwu_____:

"Hit your chest and tell your inner self, I will never be poor."

@theniilantei:

"Na this job I wan do at this moment."

@iamtrinityguy:

"Even people way Dey pack the money Don turn to millionaire."

@lunnagram_:

"Those people wey Dey pack that money don set for life."

@razzyisking:

"At least people just know if you marry into adeleke’s family! You are marrying into a family with love ❤️ guaranteed!"

@naturellecocktails:

"Low key these video dey sweet every human being irrespective of their means of livelihood."

@jaychukz:

"See how them serious u go think say dem no go pick one or two."

@i_am_basemula:

"Davido’s mood made me propose to my girlfriend yesterday."

"How I met Davido" - Chioma shares

Legit.ng previously reported an old clip of Chef Chi sharing how she met her musician husband.

Chioma revealed that she met Davido through a friend after he first approached her in school.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng