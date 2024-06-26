Davido's personal logistics manager Isreal DMW, buzzed the internet amid his boss's wedding celebration

A viral video saw the moment the entertainment hype man confronted one of the guests at the wedding Iyabo Ojo

Fans and netizens who came across the trending clip couldn't help but wonder what the issue must have been

Davido's personal logistics manager, Isreal DMW, put up a show at the singer's wedding after he bumped into Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo at the afterparty.

Isreal immediately accosted Ojo, asking why she blocked him on WhatsApp's popular chatting platform.

Isreal DMW stirred drama with Iyabo Ojo at Davido's wedding. Credit: @iyabojofespris, @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

Israel DMW approached the movie star as she danced enthusiastically to the music in the background while making a selfie video on her phone.

The entertainment hype man's voice was loud and everyone around them could hear him asking the mum of two why he was blocked on WhatsApp.

Iyabo Ojo, apparently perplexed by his question, stated that she was ignorant of having done so.

Israel DMW then hailed her self-acclaimed title, "Queen Mother," before hugging and taking a photo together.

Watch the video below:

Israel DMW na Iyabo spur reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

_daadobanks:

"Juju too real he talk him mind still hail queen mother."

olawale_weezy:

"This guy get good heart forget!! Nobody dey perfect."

mybeauty_glam_soulsister:

"I just love cooooooooold hearted person ❤️ they will always say their mind."

aminudecomedian_:

"Israel too real!!!! e no Dey hide him own."

icparklins:

"I too like Isreal, alaye you block me, stand on business."

_oyiza:

"Juju no sabi pretend, e go talk am for your face."

cherishochy:

"It's better as he expressly told her his observation and needed immediate reversal of the blocking maybe. That's right No he everything you go carry for chest e go dey heavy you."

Olamide surprises Davido and Chioma

Davido experienced a remarkable moment at his wedding when his colleague Olamide surprised him at the afterparty.

In the viral clip sighted by Legit.ng, olamide's signee, Fireboy, was performing one of his songs for the lovebirds.

Out of nowhere, the YBNL boss came onto the dance floor with a mic already in his hands. Davido, upon sighting the rapper, blew up in excitement and jumped to give him a tight hug.

Source: Legit.ng