Nigerian superstar Davido's alleged pregnant French side chick Ivanna Bay is back in the news again

The French model took to social media to make triggering posts while the Afrobeats star's traditional wedding was going on

Ivanna, in her two posts, talked about relationships and respect, as Nigerians didn't waste time devouring her out

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido's rumoured pregnant French side chick Ivanna Bay, trended online amid the singer's wedding ceremony.

Ivanna Bay, one of the females (from Paris) who claimed to be pregnant with Davido's child received a slew of negative comments on Instagram following her recent posts.

Davido's alleged pregnant French side chick spoke up amid his wedding ceremony. Credit: @davido, @ivannabayy

The French model took to Instagram to share stunning images of herself during the time #Chivido 2024 took over the internet. The captions of her two separate posts immediately caught the fury of Nigerians online.

According to Ivanna she was too gorgeous to give a damnn about any event that was happening,

In her caption, she wrote:

"Too Glam to Give a Damnn."

Then, in another post, she wrote:

"Know your worth, then add tax."

See her post below:

Davido's alleged side chick spurs reactions online

Ivanna's statement drew a lot of hot takes from netizens, as they accused her being upset by the ongoing wedding ceremony.

See their comments below:

amy_ebi:

"Sorry for the laugh French girl."

goodgod_2000:

"You’re triggered; girl rest!!!!! If you were unbothered, you wouldn’t post today at all with senseless captions."

jasmine_naa__:

Imagine being mad at her when he's the one that cheated.

kadie80:

"U are not glam and u give a Dam so rest in Jesus name."

hajiaomohbee:

"David is married make una chill."

lavishlux:

"What’s going on and why is everyone is coming for her? She seems cool, did I miss something."

_ohsoyoupresh:

"Pls did Anita left instagram?"

iamkingbabydot:

"Anita no they pick my call o. People gather here."

minekhia_fran:

"Someone should check on Anita too."

junesignaturemakeover:

"If pained was a person. Someone should check on the other parrot if she’s ok."

__achiaa:

"Madam go and sit down."

joan_thomasia:

"Rest!! You're not worth it!! We don't care about you too. Y'all need to go cover up. Plus, you no fine!"

Davido’s alleged French side chick in Lagos

The Francophone lady caused a frenzy online after she disclosed that she was in Lagos state, Nigeria.

As if that was not enough, she uploaded pictures on her timeline and revealed her location to netizens.

Ivanna also spoke about being the most attractive woman in any city she enters.

