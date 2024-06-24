Nigerian actress Eniola Badmus caused another buzz online as she explained further about a post she made earlier

Legit.ng previously reported that Eniola expressed her feelings towards a person who disappointed her amid Davido's wedding preparations

Many Nigerians online assumed that the actress was referring to the musician as her recent post clarified that

Nigerian actress Eniola Badmus has clarified her contentious post, which many speculated was about Afrobeats artist David Adeleke, aka Davido, and his bride-to-be, Chioma Rowland's wedding.

Earlier this morning, Eniola Badmus posted a cryptic message about how she stood by an unknown person but was later betrayed.

Eniola Badmus buzzed the internet amid Davido and Chioma's wedding. Credit: @eniola_badmus, @davido

Source: Instagram

Although the actress did not mention Davido or Chioma, netizens assumed that it was a jab. Some even claimed Eniola made the post because she was not invited to Davido's wedding.

Eniola Badmus addressed critics over their assumptions via her Instagram story. She stated that the earlier message was for her sister and further elaborated on their misunderstanding.

The thespian claimed she took care of for her sister and her son while the latter was unemployed.

According to Eniola, her sister slandered her and began dining with her enemies.

"I was dere for you remember to tell them. How can your own sister begin to wine and dine with your enemies.

"After taking care of your son, got you an apartment, placed you on a salary for not working, you will still go ahead slandering us. God ooooooo. Remember to tell them I was dere for you when no one was there. God, this is huge ooo dis one na sister or enemy."

See her post below:

Eniola Badmus' post spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

dardy_pe:

"Your enemy fit be your sister helper o."

brandonpepenazi:

"It’s because the Enemy get better doings and steeze."

horlami_27:

"Make Una sha mention name I can’t be jumping from page to another."

iam_mhizkem:

"This is so crazy when it comes from someone u trusted so much, it can be so crazy."

_itz_uthman:

"This one na family matter, I no Dey put my mouth."

Reactions trail Eniola’s message to Davido

Legit.ng earlier reported that Eniola Badmus had joined other celebrities in the country to react to Davido’s Timeless album.

In a statement via her social media timeline, Eniola went on to congratulate the DMW label boss on his latest project.

The actress’ congratulatory post had stirred mixed reactions from netizens, as some dragged her.

Source: Legit.ng