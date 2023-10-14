Ace Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus joins many others as she honours her colleague Wizkid at his mum's final burial

In one of the clips making the rounds online from the burial ceremony of Mrs Jane Dolapo Balogun, Wizkid was seen sharing a kiss with Enibad

However, the reactions the video has stirred online have gotten people talking, noting that the actress' loyalty has shifted

As more clips from Wizkid's mum's burial continue to emerge online, one video has attracted much attention.

In the viral video, the Afrobeat crooner Wizkid was seen with ace Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus, sharing quite a cute moment during Wizzy's mum's burial.

Eniola Badmus storms Wizkid's mum's burial in style. Photo credit: @eniola_badmus

Source: Instagram

The burial ceremony, which took place in Surulere, Lagos, saw some of the biggest stars in the Nigerian entertainment industry turn up for the singer.

Eniola Badmus dumps Davido for Big Wiz

The video of Eniola Badmus and Wizkid getting quite cuddly got people talking online as questions were asked about the actress' relationship with her ex-bestie, Davido.

Some fans noted that Eniola Badmus had shifted her loyalty from Davido to Wizkid. It was stated that the situation surrounding the announcement of Ifeanyi's demise last year was the root cause of Enibad's friendship with Davido going south.

See clips of Wizkid and Eniola Badmus sharing a kiss and hug at the burial ceremony:

See the reactions the viral clip stirred online

@bisolar_1:

"You all trolling her should focus on your life and give her the respect you all deserve. Bad belle people with low-thinking faculty. Mtcheeew."

@limah_unusual:

"Davido don sha na wizzy you Dey chop now Opoor ooo."

@olainukanwelderandcontructions:

"From the deepest of my heart, I humbly ask someone to help me and support me to buy a welding machine which is the tools I really need for my work..."

@betta_sweet_cake:

"Na only Enny go this burial sha ... She just dey post to dey oppress people."

@pweetyciousfolly:

"The most supportive woman I've ever known."

@my_africa36:

"Waoooooooo, Eniola Badmus is back to PLUS SIZE."

@melanin530:

"She show y’all evidence . Ah ok o evidence that she’s invited."

@king_muller312:

"CONGRAT for leaving Davido and follower wizzy the man wey know road…. Eniola is now fc mama."

@danzyboii89:

"Wizkid nice one God will keep elevating you."

@he_focus:

"You no dey sit down for house eniola haha Lori jolie rice."

@jennifer____lim:

"I taught u Dey side wit David ...well sha I love the pix."

@official_kay_tush:

"Eniola Badmus no small oo don’t play she too long."

Eniola Badmus shares a cryptic post, and fans claim It's for Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting the news about a post shared online by Eniol about her walking away from someone.

The movie star shared an exciting message about cutting someone off on her Instagram page.

According to the message on the post, she had to walk away from a specific person because they were always finding faults in her while she was busy overlooking theirs.

Source: Legit.ng