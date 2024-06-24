Actress Eniola Badmus has voiced out her feelings about a friend, noting how she was there for the person

Her message came amid the trending news of singer Davido's coming wedding to Chioma, which several people have gotten invites to

Eniola's post had netizens speculating she was referring to Davido, though she earlier shared photos of the couple's pre-wedding photos

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has expressed her feelings about the action of someone close to her amid the buzz the wedding of Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, is causing online.

Eniola Badmus looks gorgeous in her attire. Image credit: @eniola.badmus

Source: Instagram

Recall that Eniola and Davido used to be close friends, but their friendship suffered a setback, and the singer unfollowed her on Instagram.

Davido posted pictures of his pre-wedding photos on June 23, and Eniola congratulated them, sharing some of the photos on her Instagram page.

In another post, she stated that she had been there for a friend and that the person should let others know.

Some netizens assumed her message was because she was refused an invite to Davido's wedding. A few people felt she could be referring to actress Funke Akindele whom she also had issues.

See her post below:

Netizens react to Eniola's post

Some Instagram users have reacted to the post of the Nollywood actress. See some of the reactions below:

kennedyexcel:

"Davido no invite the werey for his wedding, Wait for Tinubu’s own."

@realangel_oj:

"Them no invite her for flower girls."

@fabadie_:

"Davido marriage wey go still crash."

@officialogvictor:

"She is referring to Davido."

@onyinyechi__favour:

"Davido did us proud by not inviting you."

@thestudentconnectv:

"I think she's referring to Funke Akindele interview not davido. 30BG make una try rest."

@__aderinsola:

"This kind explanation dey reduce steeze now>"

@jeyluxuryhairs:

"But what went wrong? They were both close."

Reactions trail Eniola’s message to Davido

Legit.ng earlier reported that Eniola Badmus had joined other celebrities in the country to react to Davido’s Timeless album.

In a statement via her social media timeline, Eniola went on to congratulate the DMW label boss on his latest project.

The actress’ congratulatory post had stirred mixed reactions from netizens, as some dragged her.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng