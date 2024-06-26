Many have thrown opinions around regarding who attended Davido's wedding and who should have

An X user shared has slammed Wizkid for not showing up at his rival Davido's wedding the way Olamide did

He noted that there was absolutely nothing wrong with Wizkid showing up to surprise Davido and his wife, Chioma

An X user has voiced the thoughts of many music lovers concerning the presence of Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, at David Adeleke's wedding ceremony.

It is no longer news that social media users have not been able to get over the shock of Davido's marvellous wedding to the love of his life.

X user shares his opinion about Wizkid's absence at Davido's traditional wedding. Credit: @wizkidayo, @mazitundeednut

Source: Instagram

Many have waited for this moment for so long, and seeing it happen before their very eyes is nothing short of a wonder.

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that Nigerian street King Olamide shocked both the couple and wedding attendees when he stormed their dance floor to perform.

In this light, the X user, Desmond, shared that it would have been lovely to see Wizkid also show up at Davido's wedding.

Desmond wrote:

"But nothing fit do wizkid if he turn up like olamide did yesterday bro make we talk truth."

See Desmon'd tweet here:

Nigerians react to Desmond's tweet about Wizkid

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@Favyisback:

"What if he wasn't invited?"

@pascaliito:

"He’s a kid. Who dey call am popsy Naim I just dey wonder if their head correct."

@ayam_elizzybae:

"Did Davido attend his mother’s burial too??? Just asking o."

@iamdbull:

"He did the right thing; if he attended people will ignore Davido and focus on him."

@ezeqwesiri:

"His absence wasn’t felt. That wedding is the event of the decade."

@tee_mmy_t:

"Na Davido do wedding na Wizkid Dey trend."

@anonymous_back18:

"Wetin go con do e steeze? Jesus is king."

Eniola Badmus congratulates ex-bestie Davido & Chioma

It has been a roller-coaster of emotions ever since Davido made his wedding to Chioma Avril Rowland public.

A recent post by the singer's ex-best friend, Eniola Badmus, has triggered reactions from online users.

Recall that the duo had a significant fallout following the demise of Davido's first son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, in 2022.

Source: Legit.ng