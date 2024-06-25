Nigerian singer Davido's bride Chioma Adeleke spurred a different type of sensation online amid her wedding celebration

A trending video saw the latest bride in town dish out fascinating traditional Igbo dance steps as she made her first entrance into her wedding venue

The twins' mum was seen in the midst of cultural dancers who escorted her along a narrowly stuffed path while they made way for her to meet her distinguished guests

Nigerian singer Davido's bride, Chioma Adeleke, made her kinsmen proud by performing delectable Igbo dance steps at her wedding.

The star-studded ceremony, taking place at Harbour Point Lagos, saw the Twin mum in the midst of traditional Ogene dancers as they ushered her into the wedding entrance.

Chioma displayed impressive body movements to the Igbo traditional music, which lit up the colourful ambience as she made her first appearance before her guests.

In a previous report, Isreal DMW, spurred reactions online following his attire for the Afrobeats star's wedding.

Legit.ng reported that Davido's groomsmen were spotted rocking matching yellow agbada outfits with matching yellow caps.

Davido's well-known logistics manager, Isreal DMW, got many people talking because he wore a different colour from Davido's groomsmen.

Many had expected him to be among the revered groomsmen for the day but were surprised with the outfit he showed up in.

Davido's Chioma dance steps spur reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

21forever:

"Igbo Amaka ❤️❤️❤️❤️ my People Igbo Kwenu."

certifiedangel1_:

"Eye Dey turn me from jumping from one blog to another.. I need blood tonic CONGRATULATIONS."

queen_leeyounce:

"Why is it so crowded that we can't even see the stunning bride and her dancers?"

realjoshblaze:

"How come I Kon pay attention this Davido and Chioma wedding pass my uncle wedding last month."

sugardestiny_official:

"Davido has given Wizkid serious heart att@ck they said his watching with a F acct.."

qn_jacey:

"seeing chioma happy has just been the highlight of today! Meanwhile her outfits and her makeup! she just fine anyhow."

sabi_realtor_mrtee:

"Expensive perfumes go dey scent everywhere for that place."

Cubana Chiefpriest serves warning to uninvited celebs

Amid the celebrations, Davido's best friend, Cubana Chiefpriest, released a public service notice advising influencers and uninvited celebrities.

He advised that if one was not officially invited to the occasion, it was best to stay in their various houses and not attend the singer's wedding.

He also emphasized that it was not by the number of one's followers online that that stubborn individual would be entirely disgraced at the event's entrance.

