Nigerian singer Davido's personal logistics manager Isreal DMW, stirred a heated discussion online amid Davido's wedding excitement

Legit.ng previously reported that the former DMW boss and his groomsmen held down the internet with their brightly yellow outfits

However, Isreal showed up with a different colour, entirely different from what his groomsmen were seen wearing

Nigerian singer Davido's personal logistics manager Isreal DMW, spurred reactions online following his attire for the Afrobeats star's wedding.

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido's groomsmen were spotted rocking matching yellow agbada outfits with matching yellow caps.

Isreal DMW 's asoebi at Chivido 2024 got many talking. Credit: @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

Some of the people who made the singer's groomsmen list include his cousins Tunji 'Tunegee' Adeleke, Bayo 'BRed' Adeleke, Ubi Franklin, Special Spesh, Asa Asika, his former lawyer Bobo Ajudua and more.

Israel DMW's aseobi causes stir

Davido's well-known logistics manager, Israel DMW, got many people talking because he wore a different colour from Davido's groomsmen's.

Many had expected him to be among the revered groomsmen for the day but were surprised with the outfit he pulled up with.

The entertainment hype man was seen putting on an ah agbada and an ash cap to match as he posed for some pictures with his boss.

Reactions trail Isreal DMW's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

crd_liveth:

"Israel own go dey different which one is fuckinng shiit again."

travis_joelso:

"Juju fit cause fight there oh. he dey beef lawyer."

sugar_barbie_01:

"Juju why u wear different agbada."

vicky_xhrine:

"Juju no wear yellow o."

magret4:

"juju no dey even bother edit pictures he just dey post them like that."

Cubana Chiefpriest serves warning to uninvited celebs

Amid the celebrations, Davido's best friend, Cubana Chiefpriest, released a public service notice advising influencers and uninvited celebrities.

He advised that if one was not officially invited to the occasion, it was best to stay in their various houses and not attend the singer's wedding.

He also emphasized that it was not by the number of one's followers online that that stubborn individual would be entirely disgraced at the event's entrance.

Source: Legit.ng