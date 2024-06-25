Davido and Chioma’s much-anticipated wedding is already underway, and videos have started to make the rounds

Just recently, a clip went viral showing a first glimpse of the DMW boss’ groomsmen

The groomsmen consisted of close members of Davido’s team rocking matching yellow outfits

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, and Chioma’s wedding has already started causing commotion on social media as clips emerge.

The much-anticipated event, which is taking place at Harbour Point, Lagos, has left netizens stuck to their phones while waiting for updates from what has been called the wedding of the year.

Davido’s groomsmen step out in style

One of the highlights from the ceremony so far has been the emergence of Davido’s traditional groomsmen.

In a video posted on Instagram by Tunde Ednut and spotted by Legit.ng, the singer’s groomsmen were rocking matching yellow agbada outfits which were paired with matching yellow caps.

Some of the people who made the singer’s groomsmen list included his cousins Tunji ‘Tunegee’ Adeleke, Bayo ‘BRed’ Adeleke, Ubi Franklin, Special Spesh, Asa Asika, his former lawyer Bobo Ajudua and more.

See the video below:

Another video also made the rounds of Davido with his groomsmen. The music star rocked a heavily stoned red agbada as he posed with his men. OBO also carried a nicely carved wooden staff. See the clip below:

Fans react to video of Davido’s groomsmen

Legit.ng gathered some comments on social media about Davido’s groomsmen. Read some of them below:

Chydollarschikason:

“Today na Todaywe pin here.”

Eminentbwoi:

“E done set oh.”

deedesign.s:

“What if Wizkid show up???”

Don_mecus:

“#chivido2024 is a movie .”

andybank2:

“There are different between men and boysthis is men doings .”

Ody.peace:

“Just like that she is off the market, All her girls like ‘periodddddd!! and all his boys like ‘gayyyyyyyyy!!!”

Braidbymara:

“Genuinely happy for them ♥️.”

mandy__chuks:

“Who else can never off data today .”

omoladufe006:

“It’s about to go down.”

kingeghosa:

“Wedding never start sub don finish nah to Dey come d location live sure pass o.”

Diva_wallstickers:

“Very punctual.”

Video of Davido's wedding throne trends

Legit.ng earlier reported that snippets from behind the scenes made their way onto social media amid the preparations for Davido's wedding.

Legit.ng spotted a viral video posted on Instagram by @jumokeslens showing Davido’s wedding throne in full display. The chair was made with cream leather and boldly had the singer’s alias attached to it.

