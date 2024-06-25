As anticipated, Davido's lovely bride, Chioma Avril Rowland, has finally emerged in her third outfit of the day

Their societal wedding has been on the lips of both young and old online users, as there are more than enough scenes

The bride stepped out in her third traditional outfit, which was adorned with coral beads and beautifully flattered her figure with the corset-style

The bride of the moment, Chioma Avril Adeleke, gets all the love she deserves as she steps out in her third outfit for her wedding ceremony.

Legit.ng previously shared a video of the celebrity wife's second traditional outfit, where she matched with her husband.

Fans react to Chioma's third traditional look for her wedding. Credit: @davido, @mazitundeednut

Source: Instagram

This time, she stepped out in a more traditional Igbo look. It is no news that the bride is from Imo State, and it's only expected that she pays homage to her culture.

Chioma's third outfit was designed in white and red, with some nude patterns for the corset effect that perfectly synched her waist.

Another significant part of the fit had to be the lavish spread of coral beads in white and red all over the tail and bust that formed an elegant design.

The fit was paired up with simple flat slippers, beautifully layered and designed with coral beads.

How fans reacted to Chioma's 3rd outfit

Below is how some online users have reacted to Davido's bride's third look of the day:

@e_jay_wears:

"Fine baby but the cloth is not giving abeg! Make una no come for me o."

@jolomi_dolapo:

"Omooo how many minutes is she to wear each outfit for?"

@dorapanther:

"Chioma deserves all the happiness she’s getting honestly. That girl’s mental health has been tested for far too long. I’m particularly happy for her. She’ll be so exhausted after the event."

@francisca.chinyere.507:

"See person wey born twins recently tummy, my own be like I swallow gp tank."

@officialvictoriabarry:

"My sister ur steeze strong die...Stop playing..a queen u are indeed."

@oli_bianca1:

"Where is chioma family Them no dey snap picture."

Obasanjo, Obi Cubana, Layi Wasabi Fly Jet to Lagos

Meanwhile, former president Olusegun Obasanjo has been seen at Davido's traditional wedding with Chioma Businessman.

Businessman Obi Cubana also shared clips of him with Layi Wasabi and others as they flew a jet to Lagos for Davido's wedding.

As expected, the presence of prominent figures at the wedding ceremony has spurred comments.

