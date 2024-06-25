The excitement around Nigerian singer Davido's highly anticipated wedding is at its peak as fans and netizens countdown to the moment

Legit.ng conducted a poll for internet users to pick who would most likely be on Davido's groomsmen list for his wedding

The poll had Zlatan, Peruzzi, Isreal DMW, Tunde Ednut, and the singer's cousin BRed, as netizens made interesting picks

Nigerian superstar David Adeleke, aka Davido's wedding, is in a few hours. Fans and online spectators are hyped to follow up on the ceremony holding in Lagos on Tuesday, June 25.

Legit.ng previously reported that the pre-wedding pictures of Davido and his wife Chioma broke the internet, with their stunning traditional ensemble that depicted rich Yoruba culture.

Isreal DMW emerged as most likely groomsman for Davido and Chioma's wedding. Credit: @isrealdmw, @davido, @bredhkn

Videos from the renowned chef's bridal shower left fans in awe of the music star's intentionality toward his woman.

In response to the buzzing anticipation online, Legit.ng organised a poll asking its readers to pick who would be Davido's most likely groomsman. The choices were Zlatan, Peruzzi, Isreal DMW, Tunde Ednut, and the singer's cousin BRed.

How Legit.ng readers voted

Davido's personal logistics manager, Isreal DMW, gave everyone on the list a long gap as he emerged the winner with 75%. Indigenous rapper Zlatan came second with 12 %, and Peruzzi came third with 7%.

The Afrobeats star's cousin, BRed, took fourth place with 4%, and Tunde Ednut, another good friend of the singer, ended it with 2%.

See the online poll results on Facebook.

Davido's groomsmen poll spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

Desti Nation:

"Tunde has already headed north (Tunde Ednut) so he no fit dey there."

Nasilva Jr Silva:

"Juju the guy loyalty is on another level."

Princely Folaven:

"Pant washer go fit the list because for wash pant tirelessly is not easy."

Raphael Augustine Udoh:

"What's my concerns? Even if na potable wan run am."

Nneka Calista:

"How can he miss Oga's wedding."

Three white Rolls Royce for Davido's wedding

Preparations are massively going on for Davido and his wife Chioma Rowland's wedding.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido and the mother of his twins landed in Nigeria to finalise all plans ahead of their big day.

Cubana Chiefpriest, known to be active and excessively hyped towards the success of Davido and his wife's wedding, shared a video of three white Rolls Royce parked in the singer's compound.

