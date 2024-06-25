Nigerian singer Davido's Adeleke wedding has continued to spur discussion online as fans and netizens await the moment

The musician's best friend, Cubana Chiefpriest, sent a public notice to all uninvited celebrities and social media influencers

The celebrity barman was seen having a new haircut for the event as he revealed what would happen to offenders if they tried to crash the event

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido's wedding, is finally here, and the excitement among his fans and well-wishers certainly knows no bounds.

Amid the celebrations, Davido's best friend, Cubana Chiefpriest, released a public service notice advising influencers and uninvited celebrities.

He advised that if one was not officially invited to the occasion, it was best to stay in their various houses and not attend the singer's wedding.

In the viral video, the celebrity barman was seen in a salon getting a fresh haircut ahead of the wedding as he issued his warning.

He also emphasized that it was not by the number of one's followers online that that stubborn individual would be entirely disgraced at the event's entrance.

Watch him speak below:

Davido's wedding restriction spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions online:

official_riken_francis:

"What exactly is really special about this wedding sef…. I love how some celebrities are just minding their businesss. Invitation no be by force."

wisdom.cn:

"Davido wedding don make us know say Content Creators get Steeze pass Nollywood actors. We now know the real celebrities."

omoye_daniella:

"Nawoo on top wedding Shey e suppose be happy thing nobody wan come una wedding uninvited before."

fegor.chimepage:

"Is the wedding gate way to heaven? I don’t understand."

oluchukwu_____:

"Davido is too accessible yen yen yen , why you no de wedding venue."

b_blaze_official04:

"Davido is not the first person to do wedding strictly by invitation na ,so why are they making it feels asif he is the first Nigeria man to put down the rules for his wedding."

mr.agugua:

"Na so them bounce you sef when you follow our guy to club for London that time. You sef get right to bounce somebody today as na Nigeria we deh."

mrhorlic:

"Eniola Badmus just hissed."

Reactions trail Eniola’s message to Davido

Legit.ng earlier reported that Eniola Badmus had joined other celebrities in the country to react to Davido’s Timeless album.

In a statement via her social media timeline, Eniola went on to congratulate the DMW label boss on his latest project.

The actress’ congratulatory post had stirred mixed reactions from netizens, as some dragged her.

