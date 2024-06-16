Popular Nigerian media personality Frank Edoho made it the new once more over his unrivalled social media clapbacks

The Who Wants to be Millionaire host was caught up in the mix of things after he declared his support for Peter Obi during the 2023 elections

X users tackled him for being Igbo because of his political stance even after Edoho clarified that he is from Akwa Ibom; many months later, the TV star savagely replied to his troll, igniting reactions online

Popular Nigerian media personality Frank Edoho virbated the internet recently after he came for one of his trolls on Elon Musk's X.

Frank Edoho, known for his undefeated comebacks on the internet, impressed netizens once more.

Frank Edoho floored a 2023 elections troll in 2024. Credit: @frankedoho

What particularly caught the attention of many was not only Frank Edoho's fierce description of the troll but also the fact that he remembered the unfortunate being after several months gone.

What the troll did to Frank Edoho

During the 2023 election, Frank Edoho took to Twitter to announce his support for the Labour Party flag bearer, Peter Obi.

An X user assumed that the TV host was from the Igbo tribe and that was why he was supporting the former governor of Anambra state for presidency.

Frank Edoho tweeted:

“P-E-T-E-R O-B-I!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

The X user, identified as @Ayour133, wrote:

"What did y'all expect an Igbo man to say?

Frank then replied to the question by noting that he wasn't from the Igbo tribe and didn't need to be one before he declared support for Peter Obi. He further went on to say that he was from Akwa Ibom and criticized the assumption that people should vote based on ethnicity, describing it as "congenital ignorance."

Another X user, identified as @omosao11, waded into the online conversation and boldly claimed that Akwa Ibom was part of the igbo tribe. He also brought Calabar into the picture as part of Igbo eastern states.

@omosao11 tweeted:

"Is it not (Akwa Ibom) part of it before??? Or is Calabar another tribe on its own??"

Edoho seemed to have been occupied with other events at the time and didn't continue to drag with his followers, but other netizens who came across @omosao11's misinformation corrected him while blasting him.

Frank Edoho replies troll after one year+

The renowned Who Wants To Be Millionaire host, after many months since the 2023 elections went down his X history to reply to the troll who referred Akwa Ibom and Calabar as eastern states.

Frank blasted the X user and used a savage analogy to explain how the states above were part of the Igbo tribe.

He said:

“Calabar is not Igbo. Calabar is not a tribe. Efik is the tribe. Efik is not part of the Igbo. Let me illustrate it for you. It's just like me saying your brain is a part of your head when we all know you are actually a brainless organism."

See their conversation below:

Frank Edoho spurs reactions online

Many praised the TV host for his unrivalled comebacks and noted that he wasn't one to toil with on the social media space.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

harrisonntaylor:

"Uncle Frank is not to be toyed with The pain the torment the torture. Body go tell you."

obianuju_priscillia:

"God abeg! Man is mouthed! I dey fear make I nor go look for this man trouble. Where I wan start from?"

1billionsecretss:

"Jim iyke Daddy Freeze, Frank Edoho, Seyi Law, Kesari, VDM, just avoid dissing them on social media if you want mental peace of mind."

timi.david:

"This man remains undefeated."

rosythrone:

"Vi0lence can be delayed but can never be denied!! Frank is that man u don’t m£ss ."

nyetiabasidan:

"It’s better for someone to tell you “Thvnder fire you” than for Frank to verbally scatter your existence."

norah__xo:

"Clapback may be delayed but can never be denied."

lemmy_black04:

I bet he was in the bathroom and he just remembered

wendy_adamma:

"Not even saida can defeatttt& frank. He is one not to be tr%lleddd."

iamsp3ncer:

"Frank na cultist."

yourclosetmatters:

Chai between Salako and Frank Edoho, I dunno who sabi abuse person pass using vocabularies wey fit turn person head

Why Frank Edoho dragged Adamu Garba

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the TV host took a swipe at Adamu Garba over his bad grammar.

Garba had mocked Peter Obi for saying that he would head to court after losing the presidential election. Edoho, who is a supporter of Obi, also decided to drag Garba.

He stated that all Garba knows is rigging elections, and he pointed out the errors in his tweet.

Source: Legit.ng