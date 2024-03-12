“Baba Suwe That Stopped Downloading at 23 Per Cent”: Seyi Law Dragged Over Comment About GRV
- Seyi Law was recently caught up in an exchange with a netizen over a tweet he made about Lagos state governorship candidate Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour
- The comedian, who is a staunch supporter of Bola Tinubu, described Gbadebo as the son of a returned slave
- Defending the governorship candidate, an X user blasted Seyi Law, who he described as an uncompleted version of the late Baba Suwe
Famous comedian Seyi Law is currently trending on X, formerly Twitter, after he shared his opinion about the Labour Party governorship candidate in Lagos state, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, aka GRV, who he labelled as the son of a returned slave.
Seyi Law, who made headlines after threatening to beat Noble Igwe, stated in a viral tweet that if his children emulated GRV’s qualities, then they should not be considered fit to lead the Yorubas.
See his tweet below:
Between an X user and Seyi Law
An X user with the moniker Uncle Charles disapproved of the comedian's comment about GRV, describing him as an “ignorant” person.
Uncle Charles further claimed the Labour Party governorship candidate was more connected to Lagos than Seyi Law.
The comedian, who boldly defended his statement further asserted that he had a more significant stake in Lagos than Gbadebo, emphasising his roots as an Ilaje with Mahin origin.
See their exchange below:
Seyi Law compared with Baba Suwe
The exchange soon caught another X user, Unkle Ayo's attention, who accused the comedian of using slavery to score cheap points on social media.
The X user described Seyi Law as an uncompleted version of the late comic actor Baba Suwe.
“You’re an African man using slavery to score cheap social points. You’re nothing but a lanky, mentally twisted failed comedian. Angels on internship moulded you, God saw the prototype then stepped out to the backyard to laugh. Baba Suwe that stopped downloading at 23%,” the netizen wrote.
Seyi Law tenders apology
In another entertainment news via Legit.ng, Seyi Law took to social media to apologise to fans who were against his choice of presidential candidate.
The funny man appealed to the supporters of Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, saying there should be no place for hatred against one another.
Fans took to the comments section to react to his apology.
