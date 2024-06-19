Controversial Nigerian Street-pop singer Portable recently shared a video of himself at a car loft in the United States acquiring multiple automobiles

In the viral clip, Portable was spotted attending a car auction at Options as he went into a bidding war with other car enthusiasts

The singer in the clips was seen checking out different cars, including a Cherokee Jeep, Lexus GLE, Chevrolet and a BMW

Controversial Nigerian skit maker Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, continues to have loads of fun during his recent trip to the United States.

After running into trouble during his recent car purchases in Nigeria, the singer seems set to buy his cars in the United States and get them shipped home.

Controversial singer Portable sparks reactions online as he acquires three cars at a go in the United States. Photo credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Portable was arrested by a car dealer who accused him of owing her N13m. She alleged that the debt was what was left of the instalments Portable was supposed to pay her after he acquired a Mercedes Benz SUV from her.

Before that, he had issues with Unique Motors, from whom he purchased a Mercedes Benz G-Wagon.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Portable buys three cars in the US

In a recent clip, the controversial singer was spotted attending a car auction in Chicago. In the viral clip, Portable took his fans on a tour of his three new cars.

A Cherokee Jeep, a Chevrolet, and a Lexus SUV. In the trending clip, Portable is heard bragging that he decided to buy the cars himself so that no one would dupe him.

Check the viral clip below:

Reactions as Portable goes on a car spree

Netizens react as Portable acquires multiple cars at a go:

@selfmind07:

"I no wan hear say you fly gate again o."

@timi.david:

"Akoi which one you buy? No de confuse person ejeh."

@seunfiola_of_lagos:

Dis makes me remember “Portable fe so wole….”

@dullarboi:

"I love that wrangler."

@officialsammy_k:

"You no sabi start the BMW abi wetin?"

@slimlion_ssg:

"Make Una Choose Una Option No Be Auction."

@godsonrealone:

"See Wetin super star wear I too love him."

@iamda_saint:

"This one you dey snap with all the cars you buy dem?"

@rozay_oluwa_tekido:

"You want people to be dashing you and when they don’t dash you you claim that they have ripped you."

Portable fights Billyque after Kenya show failed

Legit.ng recalls reporting when the controversial singer got in a fight with show promoter Billyque.

In a leaked chat, Portable had accused Billyque of teaming up with Sam Larry to destroy him and assault him physically.

Billyque reacted to the allegation and shared what truly happened against Portable's claims.

Source: Legit.ng