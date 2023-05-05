Famous controversial Nigerian street pop artist Portable has once again broken the internet as he celebrates acquiring a new whip

In a post shared on his social media page, Portable was seen at the car dealer's outlet bragging about newly acquiring a G-wagon Brabus worth close to N280m

The clip shared by the controversial singer gave indications that he acquired the ride from the same automobile outlet where he bought his Range Rover Sport from

Hugely controversial Nigerian Afropop artist Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has sparked reactions online after clips of him at a car dealer's outlet acquiring a new ride when viral.

The singer was seen in a viral clip at the popular Unique Motors dealership where he acquired his Range Rover Sport earlier in the year.

Nigerian singer Portable trends online as clips of him after acquiring the N280m G-Wagon Brabus went viral. Photo credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Portable bragged that he has upgraded and now uses the whip that the biggest boys in the music industry also ride around in.

According to Carmart, Portable's new ride, a G-Wagon Brabus 2022, costs something in the range of N150m-N280m.

See Portable's post as he celebrates acquiring a G-wagon Brabus:

See how netizens reacted as Portable acquires a new ride

@funnybroscomedy:

"Biza biza, Congrats."

@carterefe:

"Congratulations."

@don_mires:

"Bra what? Congrats zazzzu."

@ogb_recent_:

"Na benz ooooooooooo."

@_zeeez_1:

"How many motor zazuuu get like this? I swear this guy dey hot ooo."

@kunlehinlaw:

"BraGus B?"

@pretty_tife123:

"Make we no lie this guy get money."

@s.a.m.u.e.l.111:

"This one loud ooo moofoorrrrr ."

@real_titi1:

"This is the reason why u my mentor."

@justkingphoebe___:

"I talk am say u get money, Na why I no fit leave u."

@taymeh_19_vs_00:

"Omo dream really comes true who else remember when @portablebaeby went to Dubai inside @bonzlight Brabus G wagon way portable Dey hype the car say e like am then @bonzlight said make @portablebaeby no forh he’ll buy his own congrats."

@jessicaposh1:

"Zazu nor go fit trend finish never."

@janemena:

"Zazuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu Congratulations ‍♀️. God bless you always. Amennnnnnnnnnnnnnn."

@brain__rfs:

"Portable wey say he get IFA for house , make una they play . This one go soon buy 2023 car soon."

@lanre_peller72:

"There is power in tongue I can remember when he dey tell Ola of lagos in Dubai say him go use Brabus ……who else remember like this comment ❤️."

Portable goes gaga as he takes his new SUV to Sango, video trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that famous outspoken Nigerian singer Portable is still celebratory as he finally takes his new Range Rover to ride back to his base in Iyana-Ilogbo, Sango.

In a viral shared on his social media page, the controversial singer packed his Range Rover SUV in front of his lounge, Odogwu, while he displayed his usual gram antics.

Portable's new ride is barely five months after he acquired a Mazda in late 2022. The Zazoo crooner, in the caption of his post, exalted God while thanking him for helping him achieve all his wishes and dreams.

Source: Legit.ng