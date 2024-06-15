The video of Portable giving a homeless man $20 note has surfaced online, the singer called the man, and he said he has a gift for him

He dipped his hand in his bag and brought out $20 dollar which was handled over to the man in the fun clip

He taught him how to make his popular pose known as 'kala' as the homeless prayed for Nigeria and the singer

Nigerian singer, Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, professionally known as Portable, has warmed the hearts of fans with what he did to a homeless man abroad.

In a viral video, the controversial singer was seen giving the man $20 in Chicago. He checked his bag and asked brought out a clean note which was handed over to the man.

Homeless man appreciate Portable

In the viral recording, the man joyfully thanked the music act, who recently travelled to the US for the gift.

The Zeh Nation boss taught him how to pose as the man prayed for Nigeria and the singer in the video.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Legit.ng compiled the reaction of fans about the video. Here are some of the comments below:

@bigbirdtolu:

"This dude just promoted Nigeria and promoted Africa. Portable na star wey dey shine."

@lekzeedo:

"See as homeless fine pass person wey dash am money."

@kash579753:

"Na card he go still use the money buy."

@iamharblexspencer:

"Na Chicago he dey guy make he no do werey reach oblock."

@unstoppable_pappy:

"When Davido dashed Portable footwear and posted online, you’ll said Davido like to show off and always want to be talked about, but now wey Portable Dey dash homeless person money on IG Live. Portable na good person. Una well done oo my fellow Nigerians."

@ejboy1ejboy:

"Chigago fit am make he enter O block first I won see something."

@ferraoflagos:

"Please don’t go O block oooo I tell."

@marvinadim:

"Homeless man wear Donjazzy cap na waoo."

@official_tommyswizzy:

"Homeless fine pass zazuu."

