Afrobeats singer Burna Boy was in a recent feature in the skit of Sydney Talker and it got their fans excited

The comedy content focused on Syndey meeting up with Burna Boy and taking some pictures with him

However, the pictures taken by Isbae U did not turn out well and it made Sydney Talker act irrational and funny

Skit maker Syndey Egere, aka Sydney Talker, thrilled fans with his recent comedy content that featured his colleague Adebayo Abidemi, aka Isbae U, and Afrobeats singer Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy.

In the video, Sydney noted that he was a big fan of Burna Boy and asked him for some pictures which the singer obliged.

After Isbae U took a series of photos with Sydney's phone, Burna Boy and others in the scene left. While checking through the pictures on his phone, Sydney noticed that the heads were cropped out and this irked him.

He stated that he was going to kill every photographer and make a manhunt for them.

The news of his action was announced in a TV broadcast but it did not deter him from taking his guns to hunt for photographers.

Some colleagues and fans of Sydney Talker praised his content as they shared laughter on his Instagram page.

Reactions to the video

Some fans and colleagues of Burna Boy and Sydney Talker have reacted to the skit video.

