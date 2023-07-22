It can no longer be contested there is evidence to assume that everything Nigerian celebrity chef touches now turns into gold

Popular Nigerian comic Sydney Talker has confirmed this assumption as he goes online to share an appreciation post after his skit with Hilda Baci shatters records across all his pages

Sydney, in his appreciation post, thanked Hilda for working with him to create a masterpiece that has shot his fame and career to new heights, completely

Popular Nigerian skit maker Sydney Talker gushes massively as he shatters all his previous major records across all his social media pages just three days after publishing his project with celebrity chef Hilda Baci.

Sydney, in a post shared on his page tagged as an appreciation post, thanked Hilda Baci for working with him to create a masterpiece that has ultimately fired him to new heights.

Sydney Talker celebrates while thanking Hilda Baci for working with him after his skit with her shattered records. Photo credit: @syndeytalker/@hildabaci

The skit maker shared insights into all the stats of how his skit with Hilda Baci performed and how it has stunned all of his previous skit stats.

Read Sydney's appreciation post below:

"This is to bring to your attention that the video I made with hilda is now the biggest video I have ever created. I want to specially thank @hildabaci for giving the opportunity to create a masterpiece with her. Hilda! Has you have blessed me with your presence, May the Lord bless you every day of your life abundantly."

See the full post below:

Watch the viral clip Sydney did with Hilda Baci below:

See how netizens reacted to Sydney's appreciation post

@carterefe:

"GOAT ."

@kie_kie__:

"Doings ."

@hildabaci:

"Amen amen and amen you blessed me with your presence and strength during the cookathon God used you to stand for and with me when it was incredibly difficult and I’ll never forget that so I’m more than happy doing this God bless you."

@enioluwaofficial:

"The Numbers are Wild."

@ama_reginald:

"Record breaking skit congratulations."

@thecuteabiola:

"I celebrate you."

@mosesbliss:

"Congratulations brother. Grace can’t be explained."

@shankcomics:

"G.O.A.T. these numbers can’t justify his impact in this space. Y’all Just Respect Him. He’s done a lot. Most, indirectly. Thank you, from Lit Gang 01."

@pankeeroy:

"Oluwa is involved, carry on!!!⭐️."

@ayomidate:

"Big one brother! The hustle has been real from day one! I remember that house for mobile road! always working everyday! Content creator house! Lol brother you’ve set a legacy to us content creators! No cap ! Keep it coming king."

@kennethtasie:

"I think Sydney remains the Biggest Skit maker in Nigeria he does his own skit with sense."

@francestheodore:

"You’re a great person. You deserve everything good coming to you Sydney ♥️."

