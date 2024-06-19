Adekunle Gold is living his dreams as an accomplished singer and does not mind sharing some memorable moments with his fans

He showed how he prepared to attend the Paris Fashion Week rocking a Louis Vuitton jacket and trousers

The music icon looked handsome and noted that he was living in his glory days and was doing so on his terms

Nigerian singer Adekunle Kosoko, aka Adekunle Gold, has come a long way in the music industry. He shared how he felt attending the Louis Vuitton Men's Spring/Summer Collection at the Paris Fashion Week.

Adekunle Gold slays in his lovely outfits. Image credit: @adekunlegold

The event was held on June 18, 2024, and had the Sinner crooner and other celebs in attendance.

Adekunle wore a luxurious jacket by the fashion brand and blended it with black trousers and shoes.

His outfit exuded luxury and he dazzled in it while exchanging pleasantries with other guests at the fashion show.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, he looked satisfied with how far he has come and captured his post:

"Living in my glory days. And I did it my way. Falling up."

The singer hyped himself and stated that he is one out of one and no one comes close to him. He also used other nice words in his dialect.

The summer collection was unveiled by Pharrell Williams, who was named creative director of Louis Vuitton menswear in February 2023. It had Wizkid, Rema, and Burna Boy in attendance.

See his pictures and videos in the slides below:

Fans and colleagues hail Adekunle Gold

Some of the singer's colleagues and fans have made palatable comments about his pictures and videos. See some of the reactions below:

@marafatahi:

"Taking it global, satellite dish."

@kie_kie__:

"Caption."

@elizabeth_sho:

“Lagos boy I dey hustle you know how the story goes. Never follow the blue print I just wrote my own”

@lagosartshowsnyc:

"Great 1 of 1 jacket. Nice photo of you and Pharrell."

@iamrebel_flower:

"Look at God. You make us all proud. Congratulations."

@adekunbee:

"Eja Nla (Big fish)."

@official_kingmighty:

"AG daddy."

Adekunle Gold becomes a fashion collection model

Legit.ng earlier reported that Adekunle Gold had been unveiled as one of the faces of EPL club Manchester United's new fashion collection.

The singer, as well as Man United, took to their social media timelines to share new pictures of AG Baby rocking the new outfits.

Popular Nigerian celebrities, as well as fans and well-wishers, have since taken to Adekunle Gold's comment section to congratulate him.

