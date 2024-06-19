Nigeria's Afrofusion superstar Burna Boy recently attended Louis Vuitton's Spring/Summer Menswear presentation at the 2024 Paris Fashion Week

Burna Boy was one of the celebrity models that walked the runway for the Louis Vuitton 2025 men's ready-to-wear presentation

However, before hitting the runway, Burna Boy spoke to a journalist where he shared details about his best food, movie and his favourite song at the moment

Nigerian music star Burna Boy was recently spotted at the 2024 Paris Fashion Week in France along with some of his colleagues from the Afrobeats world, including Wizkid, Rema, Tems, and Adekunle Gold.

A trending clip of the Nigerian singer speaking to a journalist in which he revealed his favourite food, movie, and song has gone viral.

During the short interview, Burna Boy also shared a piece of advice which he noted was the most important for a young up-and-coming artist.

"Be you" - Burna Boy advise uprising stars

The Afrofusion star shared during his interview with Louis Vuitton that the one thing a young creative must always have in the back of their mind is knowing they must stay true to who they are.

During the conversation, Burna Boy also revealed that Yam and Fried Stew are his favourite food. He noted that the Netflix series Lupin is his favourite movie at the moment.

However, Burna got people talking the most when he revealed that his best song at the moment was recorded the night before he came for the LV's presentation.

Watch the viral interview below:

Reactions as Burna Boy shares personal details

Burna Boy's interview stirred some comments on social media. Here are some gathered by Legit.ng:

@beenslackin:

"Niggur got someone to pickup his blunt."

@priaxoxo:

"I know you hate when celebs say 'be you. But that is just the true"

@therealseeon:

"Question is did he smoke it after it hit the floor?"

@james_dambo:

"Yo! Did he just say fried yam and Stew?"

@nomoefreerandy:

"Dam! burna pays a person to pick up his blunts?"

@benny7g:

"He had someone else pick up his smoke from the floor. haha zero fugazi whatsoever, ODG!"

@_damnbob:

"I just recorded it last night. Burna is a KING."

@youngfarmer_10:

"Best musician with LV fit don’t play."

@babs.dinero:

"I see alot of pages tryna bite ya style Maurice. We ain’t gon say no names but Keep setting trends man. Salute!"

@lonelly_thugger:

"I’ve just watched this over and over again and won’t stop who else did."

