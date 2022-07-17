Popular Nigerian skit maker Sydney Talker has taken to social media with a piece of advice for his colleagues

Sydney revealed tat he is tired of seeing content on social media solely about wome's bodily features

The skit maker's tweet was however met with criticism as many people pointed out that he was part of those who started the trend

Popular skit maker Sydney Talker has stirred reactions on social media following a tweet where he urged his colleagues in to industry to get more creative with their videos.

Sydney begged his people to reduce the rate at which their skits objectify womennd their features.

Sydney Talker sdvises colleagues over video content Photo credit: @sydneytalker

Source: Instagram

He also added that he is also tired of some skits that go viral these days.

"My fellow skit makers, please let’s start reducing the yansh and bre*ast idea. Me self don tire for some skits wey Dey see now adays. '

View the tweet below:

Nigerians bash Sydney Talker

@Idiegbeyaose:

"Many skit makers for this country no funny normally. Just that Nigerians have a weird sense of humor and will trend anything, if not wetin concern sir balo and shanks comics with comedy?"

@kingandlegendd:

"you don chop Pomo finish, come dey talk sey e bitter... make we chop our own abeg."

@harrisonJNIOR:

"After you done use am finish, make other people no cash out too?"

@Emmanuel_chukw:

"Dear Sydney, we know you are trying to become a motivational speaker but it is obvious you all are the same. I therefore employ you to live by example by learning to stop using much number of girls in your skirt so as to encourage the fans and other skit makers."

@RealDewale02:

"Macaroni, Gentuu, Lord lamba, De general, Sirbalo comedy just left the WhatsApp group."

@TattedHardTimes:

"Coming from you that started the movement to make skit all about female sexuality says alot. That's why Sabinus owns you lots."

