Nigerian social media personality Enioluwa and his lovely father, Professor Olufemi Adeoluwa, entertained internet users recently

The celebrated father and son, while engaged in a chess game, talked about their personal and common interests

Eni's dad went on to ask him about his wedding and further revealed what his friends had told him about his son's wife, whom he had yet to know

Nigerian social media personality Enioluwa Adeoluwa and his father, Professor Olufemi Adeoluwa, warmed the hearts of netizens recently as they conversed over a chess game.

In a video that has kept many glued, Enioluwa revealed that he and his father were playing the game to support the popular Chess In Slums initiative and raise money for children who do not have access to education.

Enioluwa and his professor dad discussed about his wedding. Credit: @enioluwaofficial

Source: Instagram

However, during the captivating game moment, the father and son had an emotional discussion, during which they talked about a few of their favourite things and memories from the past.

Eni asked his father about the first department he joined in the church as a child. The elderly man answered correctly and said it was the choir unit.

He asked about his best food and his dad jokingly said that his son was a foodie who liked every food. But Eni, objected and said he didn't really like pounded yam that much.

Enioluwa discusses his wedding with dad

During the light-hearted moment, the lip gloss model asked his dad if he knew his wife. He stated that he was preparing to get married soon.

Prof Femi claimed he didn't know his wife, but the streets knew her because he had been getting congratulatory messages on their behalf.

The father and son also discussed their favourite Nigerian artists. Eni's daddy revealed that he was a fan of Wizkid, and the influencer said he was for Davido.

However, they both confirmed their love for Afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage.

The heart-warming scene ended with appreciative notes from father and son, as Eni's dad revealed how proud he was to have a successful son like him. According to Prof Femi, Enioluwa didn't disappoint him.

Watch the video below:

Enioluwa and his dad spur reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions from both Tiwa Savage and netizens below:

tiwasavage:

"Wow."

x.o.x.o_wummi:

"@enioluwaofficial we need more videos of Dad on our screen! ❤. A longer one to be precise!! Who’s with me?"

kingpexxie:

"Your dad likes Wizkid!! He sabi ball."

tomike_a:

"Petition to see Daddy moreeeeeeeee."

blessinggodwin.okeke:

"“Is there any food you don’t like?” Took me out there."

coach_fauzzy:

"So beautiful to watch I can't wait to play games with my dad too."

officialmcprof:

"My daddy dad do support and encourage entertainment in eksu especially me and Jaydreamz God bless daddy for us."

theempresslope:

"'You didn't let us down' every Nigerian parents prayer for their kids! Make us proud, don't let us down "

margaretfagboyo:

"My Professor of note. Prof taught me 100-300 in UNAD now EKSU. Prof is now the VC of Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere Ekiti. We are proud of him and also Enioluwa."

soldiertohgallant:

"Some fathers need to watch and learn how to play it cool with their kids not the barking and stoning face all the time. Children dont grow well in that environment jare."

Netizens probe Enioluwa and Priscilla Ojo's friendship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Enioluwa and Priscilla turned heads on the timelines with their previous outing.

The admirable duo stunned many with the lush traditional embellishments they adorned to an event.

Enticing netizens with their elegant camera poses, the two filled many with wonder over the type of camaraderie they share.

Eni fuelled speculation by stating that he was grateful for Priscilla and revealing they had attended a Thanksgiving service.

Proofreading by James Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng