Lanre Gentry, Mercy Aigbe's estranged ex-husband, caused a stir online as he celebrated their son Olajuwon's birthday

The boy clocked 14 years on Tuesday, June 18, and Lanre Gentry blamed his mother for keeping their child away from him

The businessman took to Instagram to share pictures of his handsome young heir as netizens shared their takes on the remarks he made about the actress

Lanre Gentry, ex-husband of Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe Adeoti, has slammed her as their son Juwon turned 14 today, June 18, 2024.

Gentry shared adorable images of his child and praised him while recounting how much he adores him.

Mercy Aigbe’s ex-husband calls her out as he celebrates their son's birthday. Credit: @asiwajulanregentry

Source: Instagram

He further accused Mercy Aigbe of attempting to take his kid away from him. The proud father, however, bragged about his financial capabilities and told his son to always meet him whenever he needed help.

Gentry noted that he was pleased that his son was learning to understand that he was his father, no matter how hard the actress tried.

"Happy birthday to my dear son Olajuwon Gentry, no matter how your mother tries to take you away from me, I still remain your father and am happy you are growing up to understand that I remain your father and to come back to me to ask for anything without your mother asking by herself. I cherish you, my son, a long life to you and me as your father."

Below is his post:

Mercy Aigbe's husband spurs reactions online

Legit.ng gathered the reactions below:

khemie_hefedorlarpor:

"Is this necessary?l tot you are just meant to celebrate your son and leave the mother out of this?am sure your son will not be happy seeing this because internet don’t forget,she has moved one and am sure you have too,pls allow peace to reign for the sake of the child.Happy birthday J1 ur days shall be long in good health."

diddyberry84:

"I wonder what's wrong with the post. Mercy has re-married. Why can't she give her ex-husband access to his son? You people should for once feel for men too."

mowealth1:

"Nigerians yal are so sentimental until it happens to you. Atm you’re not in his shoes. Wish his son a happy birthday and move on. Haba…That’s his child not yours. Mind yal business….gosh… HBD to your son."

modadeola_iretomiwa:

"Nothing wey you fit tell me, this man is still in love."

honeymix_babs:

"If his mother is keeping him away from u den he won't have access to u, she won't allow him to be calling you or ask anything from you so please don't start unnecessary drama, just wish him happy birthday and pray for him."

mireina_closet:

"I swear this man is still inlove."

Mercy Aigbe's husband parties with first wife

The actress earlier responded to the viral moments of her husband, Kazim Adeoti, and his first wife, Funsho Adeoti.

After years of fighting, it seemed like Adekaz and his first wife seemed to have reconciled. Kazim's friend, Prince Leke Ijiyode, the Sooko Omolaso to the Ooni of Ife, had invited him, his first wife, and a few of his closest friends to his daughter's wedding held in Minnesota, United States, on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

Sighting the video online, Mercy Aigbe expressed her regret for not being present at the event. She then praised her husband and admired his physical appearance.

Proofreading by James Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng