Raving internet celebrities Enioluwa Adeoluwa and Priscilla Ojo buzzed the timelines recently with their glamorous fashion statement

The two, who seemed to have attended a Thanksgiving service as Enioluwa revealed that he was grateful for Priscilla

The pictures taken together brewed with an intense chemistry that left netizens asking several questions all at once

Popular social media sensations Enioluwa Adeoluwa and Priscilla Ojo recently turned heads on the timelines with their recent outing.

The admirable duo stunned many with the lush traditional embellishments they adorned to an event.

Enioluwa and Priscilla Ojo serve couple goals. Credit: @enioluwa

Source: Instagram

Enticing netizens with their elegant camera poses, the two filled many with wonder over the type of camaraderie they share.

Eni fueled speculation by stating that he was grateful for Priscilla and revealing they had attended a Thanksgiving service.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In his caption, he wrote:

“Thankful for You. @its.priscy. What are you thankful for? #ThanksGivingService.”

See his post below:

Iyabo Ojo and netizens react to pictures of Enioluwa and Priscilla

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

iyaboojofespris:

"Do I have a wedding to plan, @shantizworld @divalicious_mbl_mrs_o @olufunmi_aj get in here, are you communicating."

danbethdriedcatfish:

"Na so Simi and Falz confuse us that year."

theibukunoluwa1:

"Una go confess abi make we gather dey pretend dey go."

folagade_banks:

"Bride and groom no do pass this! relationship people go pepper us even bestieship people are peppering us now!!! plssssss na! kilode>"

wanzief_gavy:

"Make we no only read three years later say "happy 3rd wedding anniversary to us" ohhh."

m.a.r.v.y_:

"Una don do introduction?"

joyceclothingpalette:

"Please just get married already, you fit each other jooor."

tamarhomes:

"Love out loud, here for every phases of this beautiful journey of yours."

quick_steph:

"Love this friendship duooo."

Enioluwa rejoices as Guinness World Records certifies Hilda Baci

The social media influencer reacted after his bestie Hilda Baci officially set the record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual category.

The prestigious organisation, Guinness World Records, took to Twitter to make the official statement.

In his reaction, Enioluwa, who was delighted about the new record, wrote:

"It's as if my chest is about to jump out! Yasssssss!."

Source: Legit.ng