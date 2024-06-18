Kizz Daniel has deleted all pictures of his wife from his Instagram page, he left only a video of his latest song that featured his wife

This came a few months after faceless blogger, Gistlover, said there was trouble in his marriage and accused him of domestic violence

Fans are speculating as they give their hot takes about the situation in the comments section of the post

Speculations are rift that there might be trouble in Nigerian singer, Oluwatobiloba Anidugbe, professionally known as Kizz Daniel's marriage after what he did to his Instagram page.

The singer, who had been showing of his wife in different posts and video, decided to delete almost all posts from his Instagram page.

All the loved videos and pictures he shared with his wife are no longer there. Though his own pictures are also no longer on the networking app.

Kizz Daniel deletes wife's pictures from IG. Photo credit @mreanidugbe001

This came after the claims made by faceless blogger, Gistlover, about the singer’s marriage. The blog had claimed that Kizz Daniel was abusing his wife and mother of his children.

Kizz Daniel leaves music video

On the page, he only has posts about his tours and his latest music video, where he featured his wife.

His wife's page which he handles is still very much active and has all the videos and pictures of the two of them together.

Fans took to the comment section to shares their mixed feelings about his attitude and what might be happening in his marriage.

Recall that Kizz Daniel's wife came to surprise him on the stage while he was performing a few weeks ago. The two made the crowd go gaga as they shared a kiss and displayed love publicly.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Legit.ng compiled a list of reactions from fans about the post. Here are they below:

@verrapaul_stash:

"I don’t know about you guys but I have a feeling that lady is going through hell that she can’t say."

@im_yemisi:

"Me I’ve always known all those show off they do online is for the gram. When you see happy couple, you will know!"

@bomsickle:

"Eh. Shey when he was praising her he said she endures his bad habits which includes infidelity. Tor. The girl dey strongest warriors list for heaven. Make we face front abeg."

@eldixonn:

"I agree, it seems forced. I still enjoy his music, but don’t really care to follow his “couple” forced page."

@official_saritaraw:

"Them don sell music nw case don close."

@nobeipetra:

"We need to do better. Stop putting unnecessary strains on marriages with nonesense observations ; looking for every little fault you can find..... marriage is tough enough without being under the scrutiny of people.. Let them be !!! If she feels the need to speak up she will.Na fav is a temper cricket. You can see all that also in the pretense."

@darkchocolate.dc:

"You only observe when something is off, do you ever observe when something is on/going on well with people? Thinking."

@b_darlene2317:

"Aunty don Dey feel like superstar and broda no like am he wan run give her another belle so that she go humble."

@kalujoy918:

"Nothing is off. @kizzdaniel likes his life private and should be respected. Stop waiting to hear bad news abeg."

@deez_verah:

"He deleted the wife page so she will not call him out for domestic violence."

Kizz Daniel shares video of his wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Kizz Daniel continued showing off his wife in adorable videos. He shared a clip of him and the mother of his kids while she was sitting on his lap.

His song was playing in the background as they both sang along. He told her not to be afraid while welcoming her to social media.

