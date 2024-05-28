Nigeria social media influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa and his supposed best friend buzzed the internet with an interesting about their friendship

The well-known food lover shared pictures of all the international destinations they have visited as a pair

Eni spoke into the future and promised the upcoming actress of more exciting adventures, which spurred reactions online

Nigeria social media influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa Prince has spilt some tea about his supposed friendship with upcoming actress Priscilla Ojo.

Reminiscing about their time together, the food enthusiast indulged netizens by listing the number of countries he and Priscilla had travelled to.

Enioluwa revealed number of countries he and bestie Priscy Ojo have been to. Credit: @enioluwaofficial

Source: Instagram

Eni, who was recently entangled in some gay scandal, shared pictures of all the different countries explored together as a pair.

From Qatar, France, South Africa, Brazzaville, and the UK, the two friends made sure they put up their fashion statements for each trip.

However, Enioluwa further revealed that this was only the beginning of their expeditions and assured the young movie star of many more.

He wrote:

“5 countries together. Many more to go.”

See the pictures below:

Reactions trail pictures of Enioluwa and Priscilla Ojo

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@DrJesseglee:

"Next destination, the altar of God."

@gideonjunior_:

"Am curious who dey pay the bills when it comes up?"

@Marcopolo7707:

"Love this platonic friendship."

@Baby_Lawyerrr:

"Platonic kor. LMAO"

@MobiThomas:

"Where una dey see this kind friendship ooo."

@SportyStacey7:

"Friendship goalsIf you can and she wants to please get married. You both look good for each other."

@kainejohnson18:

"Where can I get this best friendship? With no strings attached..."

@Samjeez1:

"E dey pain person and again nah my guy GF be that oooo."

Netizens probe Enioluwa and Priscilla Ojo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the popular social media sensations turned heads on the timelines with their previous outing.

The admirable duo stunned many with the lush traditional embellishments they adorned to an event. Enticing netizens with their elegant camera poses, the two filled many with wonder over the type of camaraderie they share.

Eni fuelled speculation by stating that he was grateful for Priscilla and revealing they had attended a Thanksgiving service.

Source: Legit.ng