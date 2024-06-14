Nigerian actress Judy Austin caused a stir online as she recently showered words of praises on her husband Yul Edochie

Legit.ng reported that Yul Edochie was publicly criticized by his first wife May Edochie's lawyer, and exposed his shortcomings

In the new development, Judy taunted her critics while showing her support for Yul, igniting a fresh round of debate

Nigerian actress Judy Austin supported her husband, Yul Edochie, after the fresh round of massive criticism he received.

Recent events saw the actor get dragged online when Yvonne Jegede supported his decision to marry a second wife.

Judy Austin supported Yul Edochie amid viral allegations. Credit: @mayyul_edochie, @yuledochie, @judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

Yul Edochie's first wife's (May Edochie) lawyer came forward to disclose further details concerning the filmmaker's behaviour towards the children he has with May.

The legal counsel claimed that Yul hasn't been supporting them financially since their marital crisis.

He mentioned that Yul told his daughter Danielle that her mother, May, earns more than him and should pay her school fees.

The lawyer went on to caution Yvonne Jegede against making a statement endorsing Yul's polygamy because she was unaware of the whole picture.

Judy hails Yul amid recent controversies

Nevertheless, Judy posted a new video on her Instagram account praising and defending her husband.

She further mocked her critics and said a word of prayer for their thoughts against their marriage.

"Just two happy souls thriving against all odds. Isi Mmili Ji Ofor. Eze Dike 1 of Nteje. Anybody plotting evil for you will receive it 20 folds, iseeee. The most handsome man in the world."

See her post below:

Reaction trail Judy Austin's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

unaexcelentenfermera:

"Queen May will no longer be moved by such videos, no woman cries over a Man she's doing a million times better than combined with his skitpartner but you see his grown up kids, I honestly feel for them because Daddies are meant to be superheroes and seeing yours behave like controlled toy will be heart wrenching. Judy your heart is the opposite of your face, fine girl."

ms_leemart:

"Genuinely happy people don’t seek internet validation this bad."

tonia.gram_:

"No peace for the w!cked cause why is Judy always worried about who’s plotting ev!| for Yul?? "

gindiamonds:

"Thank God I’m not related to this man!!! Tufiakwa."

sasha_itota:

"It's safe to say that Yul na low key jigolo, Isimili tot she was snatching gold, na when she enter the thing shock her, now she has to pretend for the gram."

May Edochie’s lawyer slams Yul’s remarks

Legit.ng earlier reacted that May's attorney came prepared for Yul Edochie after his recent videos on marriage.

The upcoming preacher, during a podcast interview, claimed that one could always walk out of a marriage if it was not working, regardless of the number of times.

May's lawyer, in response to Yul's viral views, revealed that the filmmaker did contrary to his claims during his martial saga, spurring reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng