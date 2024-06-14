Nigerian Nollywood movie producer Ruth Kadiri opened up on her journey in the movie industry

While sitting in an interview with BBC, the movie mogul gave insight on how she navigates her craft amid competitors

Ruth Kadiri also spoke about her personal life and thanked God for providing her with a kind and loving husband

One of the prominent Nollywood movie makers, Ruth Kadiri, was recently interviewed by the British Broadcasting Corporation.

The mother-of-two, who recently called out the government over the absence of vaccines, answered questions about her life and work as a film producer.

Movie producer Ruth Kadiri recounts her journey as a filmmaker. Credit: @ruthkadiri

Source: Instagram

Kadiri noted that when she decided to start shooting some types of movies, she was focused on the lessons and not the profits she would make.

She noted that she told her team that it was better for them to fail and pick up the pieces than being too comfortable not trying.

Ruth has starred in several highly-rated Nollywood movies and has over two million subscribers on her YouTube channel.

How Ruth Kadiri handles competition

While speaking on how she handles competitors, the filmmaker affirmed that although there were competitors, her perspective was different. The fashionable actress remarked that she derives joy from knowing that everyone is doing okay, even though they are all in the same industry.

Kadiri noted that she only frowns at those shady about their businesses.

The mother-of-two appreciated God for providing her with an understanding husband. According to her, navigating life is easier because of his presence in her life.

Ruth's husband is very supportive and aware that this is the time they have to hustle hard.

Watch Ruth Kadiri's interview with BBC below:

Reactions trail Ruth Kadiri's interview

See some reaction from Ruth Kadiri's fans below:

@adorable__fit:

"I believe she’s one of the best filmmakers in Nigeria."

@realjudy__:

"You are who u think you are."

@onyiialexx:

"Come here puchu."

@parishafrica:

"You see Ruth, the industry is not celebrating her enough for championing this audacity of belief."

@mamigeraofficial:

"Two things I have learned from Ruth: it doesn’t have to be perfect to start—just do it."

@chachaeke:

"Proud of u"

Ruth Kadiri welcomes 2nd child

Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri is now a proud mum of two as she welcomed her second daughter on July 20, 2022.

Legit.ng previously reported that the actress penned an emotional note as she shared a photo shortly after her baby arrived and maternity photos.

The actress's fans and colleagues have taken to her page to congratulate her and gush over her bundle of joy.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng