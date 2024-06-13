Rita Edochie has joined people reacting to what Yvonne Jegede said about May on the Honest Bunch podcast

The actress had taken side with Yul Edochie for taking a new a second wife, she blamed the critics of the actor

In a post made by Rita, she said the apology didn't come from the actress' hearts as she also expressed her disappointment

Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie has expressed her disappointment in her junior colleague, Yvonne Jegede over her interview on the Honest Bunch podcast.

Legit.ng had reported that Jegede had criticised those taking sides with the critics of Yul Edochie, who took a second wife. She noted that most of the ladies were second wives or side chic.

In a post made on her social media, Edochie, who has been taking sides with May Edochie after her husband married another wife, said the apology Jegede tendered was not from the heart.

Rita Edochie shades Jegede

In the lengthy post, the veteran actress explained that the action of the actress was a source of distress to her bone marrow.

She asked Jegede was she will do to if May was her sister. Raining curses on the people still supporting Yul, she noted that they would go through the pain that May had been subjected to.

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the post made by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

Nedu reacts to Yvonne Jegede's apology

Legit.ng reported that Nedu sent a daring message to Jegede after she tendered an apology to May Edochies over her utterance on his podcast.

In his message, he noted that he wanted her to stand by their words with their full chest.

According to him, those who do such are his number one.

