Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen's frustration towards erstwhile head coach Finidi George has continued to trend

Recall that George called out the Napoli striker and accused him of not being committed to the national football team during the ongoing World Cup qualifiers

A video of Osimhen reacting to the viral allegations saw him transfer the anger to his friends who were around him, igniting another round of reactions online

Videos of Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen expressing his indignation at Finidi George have continued to make waves online.

Recall that Finidi, who has reportedly resigned as the head coach of Super Eagles teams accused Victor Osimhen of being dedicated to the national team amid the ongoing World Cup qualifiers.

Osimhen fought his friends while blasting Finidi George. Credit: @victorosimhen9, @officialfinidi

Reacting to this, the Napoli striker declared that he had lost respect for Finidi and threatened to expose him by sharing screenshots and clips of their conversations.

Osimhen fights his friends

A clip from the viral Instagram Live, saw the professional footballer attacking his friends who were in the room during his Live video session.

The young men appeared to be pacifying Osimhen while he was spitting at Finidi.

He wasn't having it as he threatened to hit his head on them.

One of the men was heard saying:

"Shut up, Victor, shut up, shut up."

Victor, while on the video live, retaliated, saying:

"Don't let me nod your face."

But it didn't take long for the other person in the room to calmly collect the phone from him and immediately end the Live session.

Osimhen's anger spurs reactions online

@holardamolar:

"Omo if Osimhen nod that guy head way I see, na osimhen head go burst o."

@stardudefire:

"He doesn't even need all this noise right now for a player that's in the market."

@comfortfajugba1:

"Why is he so pride ..Explain yourself without noise Abeg."

@Veezyveezy200:

"So osimehn sabi para!"

@MeetSunshineMay:

"Control your emotions young man. I understand the situation makes you feel a type of way perhaps it's a very personal hurt for you but calm down. Lashing out on everyone doesn't look right. Be more professional in your actions else you act out the same habits you're trying to condemn. My kind counsel."

@__Sonofglory:

"As good sportmanship Osihmen doesn’t need the heated explanation for the internet.That was uncalled for.a player of his caliber. Could have given a press statement."

@tof_authentic:

"One on One with Finidi you go stand."

Psquare’s 2007 music video about Finidi George

trends Nigeria's chances of playing in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers went lower following the Super Eagles 2-1 defeat to neighbours Benin Republic in the fourth round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers on Monday, June 10.

Following the recent defeat to the Benin Republic, Nigerian football lovers have expressed their disappointment at the Super Eagles, with many criticising national coach Finidi George.

Some netizens dug up an old song, Temptation, by music duo Psquare, which hinted at Finidi's capability.

