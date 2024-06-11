Nigeria's 2-1 defeat to Benin Republic in the fourth round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers has remained a heated debate online

An old song by Psquare about the country's national coach, Findi George, has also re-emerged on social media

The 2007 hit song saw Psquare dropping lyrics about some Nigerian footballers, including current coach Finidi George

Nigeria's chances of playing in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers have gone lower following the Super Eagles 2-1 defeat to neighbours Benin Republic in the fourth round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers on Monday, June 10.

The defeat comes after the Super Eagles had been previously held to a 1-1 draw against South Africa at Uyo Stadium.

Psquare's 2007 music video for Temptation trends after Super Eagles' defeat tp Benin Republic. Credit: @ng_supereagles @rudeboy/peterpsquare

Following the recent defeat to the Benin Republic, Nigerian football lovers have expressed their disappointment at the Super Eagles, with many criticising national coach Finidi George.

Some netizens dug up an old song, Temptation, by music duo Psquare, which hinted at Finidi's capability.

In the 2007 hit song, Psquare, in their lyrics, sang about different Nigerian footballers at that time, including FInidi.

However, their lyrics about Finidi read:

"No start wetin you no go finish, I no be George Finidi..."

Netizens react to Psquare's old song

The video has several netizens tagging Psqaure as prophets over their lyrics, which they termed a prediction about Finidi George. Read some of the comments Legit.ng captured below:

stardudefire:

"E don tey wey finidi dey start wetin him no fit finish."

_ifycalex:

"Nigerians are something else, how did the person that brought back this video remembered the lyrics."

Uncle_Olu_:

"PSquare been know something wey we no know about Finish-Di George back in 2007. Na 2024 we dey learn the lesson."

UGONNA_JAY:

"Psquare saw the future."

oluwalekeroyals:

"Finidi don't do anything wrong . Those player are useless."

TopMan_FX:

"Finidi don start wetin e no go fit finish."

Itzpelumi:

"Seeing the future in 2007 is crazy."

Royalties allegedly stir issues between PSquare

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Psquare brothers' problems started after Peter approached his twin Paul and their elder brother Jude Okoye with a business proposal.

The report stated that a company approached Peter to acquire the group's music catalogue but on one condition.

When the company demanded back-end access to the group's royalties from 2007, Jude Okoye was found to have embezzled the duo's money through a shell company.

Source: Legit.ng