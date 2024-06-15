Super Eagles striker Victor James Osimhen vehemently reacted to Finidi George's viral allegations against him amid the ongoing World Cup qualifiers

In a previous report, Finidi boldly called out the striker to note that the country's top players were not committed to the national team

Osimhen, who is reportedly unfit to join the tournament, took to his Instagram to lash out at the football coach, causing uproar online

Super Eagles striker Victor James Osimhen has lashed out at Finidi George following the allegations made against him.

Finidi George, who has reportedly resigned as the team’s head coach, earlier said that he can't beg the team's poster boy, Victor Osimhen, to play for the team in the ongoing World Cup qualifiers.

Osimhen blasts Finidi George, threatens to share evidence that the coach is lying against him

This came amidst widespread backlash following the Super Eagles' underwhelming performance, which saw the team take fifth place in the six-team table.

Finidi calls out Osimhen

Finidi used Osimhen to emphasise the importance of the Super Eagles' top players remaining totally dedicated to the team.

Osimhen missed the two crucial World Cup qualifiers due to an injury that kept him out for four weeks. Finidi said the Napoli striker could still have managed to play these matches.

According to SCORENigeria, the coach will go on to say that it appears that Osimhen chooses the games he plays for Nigeria, and he cannot beg him to play for his country.

Osimhen blasts Finidi

The disturbed striker, reacting to the widespread news, went on Instagram Live to claim that he personally called Finidi when doctors told him about his health status.

He stated that regardless of the medical report, he spoke to Finidi about coming to camp to stay with other players for the ongoing World Cup qualifiers.

Osimhen, visibly angry on his Insta Live noted that he has lost respect for Finidi and threatened to expose him by sharing screenshots and clips of the conversations they had.

He further swore for everyone, believing the statement earlier released by Finidi, and emphasised that nobody would stop him from enjoying his life even though he was not fit to be on the pitch at the moment.

Osimhen frustration spurs reactions online

@TheEuropeanLad:

"I dont get it, why is he mad."

@Oladapomikky1:

"Osihmen has always given his best to the team. He plays with passion.

"Why call him out? He was obviously injured but you want him to play. Is he the only striker in the Super Eagles? What is your issue with Boniface?

"I watched an interview you did after the South Africa game and you said something like “They will be shouting”. You lack professionalism, referring to fans in that manner. Finidi should take responsibility for the poor performance and stop trading blame."

@__Sonofglory:

"As good sportmanship Osihmen doesn’t need the heated explanation for the internet.That was uncalled for."

@BankieMirac:

"Forget about being professional, he's also human. If he doesn't do it, people will believe he did it. Even European players do this sometimes, so please allow him to be human abeg."

@UtdManjo:

"Osimhen is becoming rude and arrogant now forgetting we all pushed him up. Nobody fit tell you how to live your life but you go follow instructions for Napoli but wen e reach Nigeria you wan form king."

@_ifycalex:

"Osimhen is injured I don’t understand ThT coach coming online to say that he won’t beg him to play. That Finidi George is not worthy to be super eagles coach I swear."

@RealQueenBee__:

"If Finidi George would resign due to his failures in just 2 matches, it shows he is a Man of honour and integrity, then. Tinubu must resign for his calamitous failure after 1 year."

