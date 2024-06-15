Nigerian singer, Odumodublvck has reacted to the ongoing exchange between Victor Osimhen and the Super Eagles' coach

Osimhen had reacted angrily in a video to what Finidi George said about his absence from playing for the Super Eagles

Reacting to the clips from the two side, the singer defended Osimhen, he shared reasons he will be needed in the future

Rapper Tochukwu Gbugbemi Ojogwu professionally known as Odumodublvck has supported Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, after Super Eagles' coach, Finidi George lashed out at him.

Legit.ng had reported that Osimhen had made a live video where he stated his side of the story after George said he can't beg him to come home to support the Super Eagles.

Taking to X to air his view, the 'Picanto' crooner shared the reason Osimhen should be part of any team. According to him, the Super Eagles striker can fight for both Odegaard and Martinelli anytime they are crying.

Odumodublvck reacts to Osimhen's video. Photo credit@odumodublvck/@officialfinid/@victorosimhen

Source: Instagram

Stating further, Odumodublvck said he needed a doh who could fight.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Odumodublvck fights fan

In another post on X, the music act fought a fan who was antagonising him in his first post about Osimhen.

The fans had tried to silence him by saying that the life of a celebrity was different from that of a professional footballer.

The philanthropist asked the fan to shut up as he sent him to the gallows.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens shared their hot takes on what Odumodublvck said. Here are some of the comments below:

@Equity_ofs:

"Must you put mouth for everything ? Osimehn acted so unprofessional . Keep shut man."

@heismacha:

"What's with the insults man can't you just lay down your tweets without going too far? You have completely lost a fan right now."

@sele_bobo:

"Take it or leave it, the guy was right and professional athletes is not the same as celebrities, he can never try this act for any European country, even Sancho only released a statement and that got him into trouble Garnacho just liked a tweet and was fined."

@IzuNna04337594:

"This is not how an issue is resolved.This is very unprofessional. You think a well systemed team will sign osimhen after seeing this video ?"

@ViktorZ200:

"lol hypocrites everywhere, we y’all bashed Ronaldo for doing the same thing at Man U now you wan to give oshimen soft landing. There are better ways to sort this out than this."

@BoazFCB:

"Arsenal is not a good team tbh, he can come to Barca tho."

@Dammy_drey_:

"Send your dealer number, need some of that noise."

@Noxydraze1:

"Make him dey carry phone dey do live video?"

@4LFuck12:

"One day you go need explain to us why you de always use capital letters."

@king_kali7:

"No be by chochocho he go show workings for the team."

Tiwa Savage reacts to Odumodublvck smoking

In another entertainment news, Tiwa Savage trended after she expressed shock over Odumodu Blvck's smoking habit.

A viral video captured the two musicians, who teased their fans with their collaboration, having a good time at an open-air night party.

The mother of one was having a moment with other guests when she turned around and sighted the long, massive blunt Odumodu was lighting up.

Source: Legit.ng