The recent online brawl between controversial singer Portable and his senior colleague, Davido, has sparked a fan war on social media

A video of Portable going on all fours to greet Wizkid when he got to meet the Grammy award winner during his time in London has resurfaced online

Fans of Wizkid have been re-sharing the video across different social media platforms in a bid to draw parallels on how Portable respects their principal as compared to Davido

Amid the recent social media brawl between controversial Street-pop singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, and his senior colleague, Davido, different conversations about respect in the music industry have started to spin off.

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Portable went on social media to call out Davido. He slammed the former DMW boss for giving him bad advice on taking his music career to the next level.

An old video of Portable prostrating to greet Wizkid when they met in London has re-emerged on social media.

Many have started using the video to draw parallels between how Wizkid is revered in the music industry and his colleague Davido.

See the viral clip below:

Reactions trail old clip of Wiz and Zazu

Amid the brawl between Zazu and Davido, netizens have started to draw parallels between Wizkid and the DMW boss.

Many have noted that Davido doesn't distinguish himself as a global star, which is why a Street artist like Zazu would go on social media to disrespect him the way he did.

See the comments that trailed the video of Zazu prostrating to greet Big Wiz:

@wurami_baby:

"Peace of mind wan wound WIZKID fc."

@teeto__olayeni:

"You no go compose ke???? The difference is CLEAR."

@ifeoluwa5:

"Naso he go like good person at firstonce he see you finish na to start wotowoto for live video."

@segunromeo:

"Portable really love Wizkid so much but na wizkid no just ready for him wahala."

@mr_vee47:

"Ones u have the opportunity to see the lion ur composure will multiply by no ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Africa Biggest engine."

@japhet_paper:

"Anytime Davido wan use anybody shine like this na Big Wiz go take the shining."

@cuteaijayy:

"Portable can never see WIZKID AND BURNA BOY FINISH. They won't give him that opportunity to do so."

@temimine_tm:

"Davido showing portable love and him ranting over something that is not worth is bullshiiit."

@lesliethomos:

"Big Wiz na Jay-Z of Africa."

Wizkid describes his new kind of music

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Wizkid expressed his anger about being boxed and the kind of music he makes.

During the rant, the Nigerian singer noted that he was no longer an Afrobeats singer, revealing the type of music he was into.

