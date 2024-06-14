A famous member of the 30BG fan club, Daddy Zee, seems to have had enough of the public ridicule that his principal, Davido, has been subjected to recently

Daddy Zee shared how disappointed he is in some of Davido's recent social engagements, especially with controversial Street-pop artist Portable Zazu

The senior 30BG member slammed Davido for relating with Zazu and the type of disrespect it has brought on his brand and reputation

Popular businessman and 30BG member Salam Jaidi, better known as Daddy Zee, recently joined the trending conversation surrounding Davido and controversial Street-pop singer Portable.

Daddy Zee shared his thoughts about the issues between both artists in a comment posted on his X handle.

Popular 30BG member Daddy Zee has stirred reactions online with his comments about Davido and recent debacle surrounding Street-pop singer Portable. Photo credit: @davido/@portablebaeby

The businessman slammed his principal, Davido, for relating with Portable despite knowing how controversial he could be.

He noted that Davido is responsible for the current disrespect being hurled at him by Portable.

Daddy Zee noted that his principal doesn't behave like the global superstar that he is.

"WRBLO is complete nonsense" - Daddy Zee

The senior member of the 30 BG fan club also spoke about Davido's mantra, We Rise By Lifting Others (WRBLO).

Zee noted that the mantra and the idea behind it are complete nonsense. He shared that Davido needs to move away from the WRBLO ideals and accord himself the respect his brand deserves.

Read Daddy Zee's tweet here:

Reactions trail Daddy Zee's public letter to Davido

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Daddy Zee's post slamming Davido:

@symply_feesarh:

"Only you can tell him the truth, only you and abazz na loyal fans."

@Damilareh6:

"Your own done too they much."

@softdmw:

"He deserved this one."

@Hybrid_Ola:

"I don tire for my idolo."

@TeemarsBeauty:

"Help me tell am o."

@Iamfreshkiddo:

"Mugu old man like you see wetin you dey do, make I unfollow ur papa first."

@charles01_spa:

"Mk he beta see am I no fit unlove davido but mk he try change some kind settings."

@FaroukU61246176:

"Thats David nature.he can't http://change.One thing I noticed is DAVIDO no d rate us as his fans.where and how portable who disrespected you during presidential campaign come become ya friend again after.i think chioma is the right person to talk to him."

@Mercy17190090:

"Na deaf ear u dey talk to oh ,he carry that we rise by lifting others up serious."

@UmarHas92588439:

"I swear, I still dey wonder wetin make am do that yeye kneel down video dey beg. SMH....OBO sha."

@Barseatgt:

"Aswear I don know say portable go drag him. Person wey no get level. Na IG people dey rate that awawa boy say he dey always talk true."

