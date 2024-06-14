A Nigerian man has slammed Portable over his viral video disrespecting Davido and Zlatan following his trip to America

The man angrily rebuked the street jam crooner over his hurtful words to those who uplifted him, especially Davido

He warned him to desist from his dramatic behaviour, or else he risked sending away all his helpers

A mystery Nigerian man is now going viral for lambasting Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portbale, for being dramatic online, and unnecessarily escalating issues.

It will be recalled that Portable called Zlatan out on IG live for trying to poison Davido's mind against him while he was at dinner with the Afro-pop singer in America.

Portable gets blasted for disrespecting Davido. Credit: @davido, @zlatan_ibile, @wizkidayo, @portablebaeby

As though that was not enough, Portable went on to slam Davido and knocked him off. He noted that Davido had not done anything significant for him in his career. This prompted Davido to unfollow him, the Zeh nation boss.

The online drama riled up many music lovers and fans of the Grammy-award-nominee, including a mystery social media user.

In the viral clip, the man insulted Zazu for not knowing when to stop being dramatic. He reirated that Zlatan was right for warming about Davido and called him an ungrateful being.

Recall that Dr Zeh also noted that if Wizkid gave him a feature, he would never have had theause to beg Davido for one.

Reactions to the man's video about Portable

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@davida1164:

"So buying person food means he did everything for him? Make Una rest."

@dan_tycoon6:

"Portable ride on jor. I no blame you, Na Davido I blame but at the same time I no fit blame Davido cus he dey generous."

@rich.kinging:

"Portable will always be ungrateful regardless, e don fight everybody wey don help am for industry."

@saidoffabo:

"Watin in do for him? Gift him 1.5m or so money? U no how much portable Dey gift people per day?"

@instablogbj:

"Him don meet wizkid for UK since ode."

@iammmi1:

"So nobody fit beat portable like them beat chicken."

Zazu Spills Reasons Davido Unfollowed Him Online

Controversial singer Portable has refused to leave his colleague Davido's neck following their recent hangout.

Legit.ng reported that the former DMW boss unfollowed Portable on social media after the drama that escalated from their meeting.

The Street Pop Act didn't waste time going on Instagram Live to react to the development while hurling fresh shades.

