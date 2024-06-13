Controversial singer Portable has refused to leave his colleague Davido's neck following their recent hangout

Legit.ng reported that the former DMW boss unfollowed Portable on social media after the drama that escalated from their meeting

The Street Pop Act didn't waste time going on Instagram Live to react to the development while hurling fresh shades

Controversial Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, best known as Portable, has reacted to his senior colleague Davido unfollowing him on social media.

Legit.ng reported that the Afrrobeats star unfollowed the street pop act on Instagram after a series of allegations following their recent hangout in America.

Portable slammed Davido for unfollowing him. Credit: @portablebaby @grammys, @davido

Source: Instagram

In an Instagram live session, the Zazu crooner pointed out that Davido unfollowing him won't affect his career.

He further stated that there was fake love in the music industry and claimed that only a few persons assisted him in achieving the fame has today.

"I'm also an 001 because I've always get everything I wanted and since I started my music how many of you guys have helped me . I'm not a fa!lure , I'm a winner."

He further claimed that the Timeless hitmaker tried to destroy him and failed after their memorable time in the US, which was why he had unfollowed him.

Watch the video below:

Portable's rants against Davido leave many talking

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

clemen_bayo:

"This man na character, anyways na funny guy I like am."

brendanukagod__:

"I love his spirit and he’s my number one artist with Akpi ( Speed darlington ) then Burna boy and Omah."

adaranijononi:

"If God love the person u hate, you’re in big trouble."

thefoodnetworknig2:

"Na so Davido enter portable enemies hall of fame cos he refused to practice what he sings! Unavailable ❌"

official_gavri24:

"How una take dey do ham wey una go dey para for camera with ring light , Omoh that kind para no make sense , go meet ham man to man tell ham your mind no dey disturb area jor."

eniola___sarah:

"Which kind of mistake did David do like this? I think this was what Zlatan was avoiding."

poshest_hope:

"God!! This man doesn’t have a management or an adviser at least? Always gambbling with every good opportunity or people that comes his way."

nativewearsbykosi:

"Davido for listen when them tell am. He always wanting to show this people good."

