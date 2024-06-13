Nigerian singer Davido and his newly formed relationship with his junior colleague Portable have taken another turn

Recall that the street pop act made several allegations against the Unavailable hitmaker following their meeting in America

The twin dad is yet to make a statement on that but decided to make a move on the internet that has stirred several hot takes online

Nigerian Afrobeat musician Davido has reacted after being viciously called out by his junior colleague Portable for allegedly offering him poor advise in the US.

Legit.ng reported that Portable blasted Davido on Instagram Live a few days after the former DMW executive took him out to dinner and gave him a high-fashion shoe.

Davido unfollowed Portable on Instagram.

After their enviable hangout, he said Davido gave him awful advice. He stated that the music star is signed to Sony Music, but he advised him not to deal with the company and instead sign with Empire and get an advance. He, however, fired back by stating that he is after winning the Grammys as Davido is.

Many berated Davido for collaborating with the controversial musician, noting that he never makes peace with anyone.

Following this, Davido unfollowed the street pop act, generating a huge buzz online.

See screenshots below:

Davido and Portable stir reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

thiscrystal_bel:

"He wasn’t following him before."

dolly_pizzlleesneh:

"I don't think David dey follow him before and if e dey follow him before na normal thing him do.. Make everybody dey.. He for block him sef."

silver_44k7:

"lol na this Davido they quick unfollow person pass button >>>>>"

alausamooregram:

"Davido na Werey button >>>"

steadyykush:

"Davido link with portable for clout now he dor bacfire am."

hush_randy:

"Shey he follow am before..nah until dem kill one blogger una go stop this fake news."

rah_manii2r:

"Slowly portable don da turn man wey dem no da help."

eniola___sarah:

"This good hèart wey you get ehnnnn, you don’t have to please and showcase to everyone. Nawa."

prankhottiee:

"Davido is my fav but haba him no get composure."

mayorsoj:

"Davido is the clout chaser here coz he already knows portable is a lousy person.. if portable no blow, Davido no go chill with am.. Las Las everybody na user."

