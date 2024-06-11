Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo has reacted to trending comments by Yvonne Jegede and Saida Boj, who have put money at the top of the list of priorities for marriage

In a series of comments shared on his X handle, Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo slammed the idea, noting that it is a menace that must curbed before it festers

The clergyman noted in his tweets it is an ideology that would destroy the moral barometer of any sane society

Nigerian clergyman Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo has joined growing calls for podcasts and the type of guests brought on the show to be regulated.

In a series of posts shared on his X handle, Pastor Okonkwo slammed actress Yvonne Jegede and social media personality Saida Boj.

Pastor Okonkwo lashes out at celebrities, pushing the narrative of money being the most essential thing in a marriage. Photo credit: @iamyvonnejegede/@kingsleypst/@saidaboj

He noted that the ideologies being pushed by both public figures on what should be placed highest on the list of priorities when going into a relationship was wrong and that of a person who is morally bankrupt and daft.

Kingsley Okonkwo warned about impending dangers

The Nigerian clergyman shared in his posts that if such ideas pushed by Yvonne Jegede and Saida Boj are allowed to fester and not quickly nipped, they can lead to many dangers.

He noted that even without these ideas being the order of the day, tons of young ladies already get lured and killed for money.

Read an excerpt of Kingsley's comment below:

"Please family members of these abandoned children with podcast microphones should come and pick them up."

See Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo's full thread:

Comments trail Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo's tweets

See some of the comments that trailed Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo:

@oluwa_godday001:

"Please family members of these abandoned children with podcast microphones should come and pick them places."

@dr_godwin:

"Gather here If the Last Statement also Got you Abandoned Children."

@charminghela:

"I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, this nonsense will never stop until Nigerian men starts setting same standards. Let us collectively stop dating broke and jobless girls who can’t get us gifts like ps5, meta Quest or even a car while dating and I promise you normalcy will return back to the society."

@realpatosky:

"It's really a terr!ble experience we facing right now."

@samvail__:

"The single mother this generation will produce ehn…! It will be on a very high rate because men no want even marry again and anyone wey get pikin if you’re lucky he will accept and take care of the baby while if you’re not lucky then you’re on your own."

@mo__andra:

"Any lady that says this, check herr welll, shishi she no geť!"

@chimma.ike:

"Okay I reduce the amount to 100naira. You can date me with just that amount. Men have feelings too."

@oluchukwu_____:

"they have added relationship to list of jobs wey de Nigeria."

@yung_bossu:

"The best thing to do is to pay less attention towards such people. Because clashing then gives them publicity."

@arikeeee_:

"You will never see those who come from money online ranting about broke men."

@izicque:

"@kingsleypst See ehn, my love for you just increased. This menace is getting way out of line."

@thewaleadeyemi:

"People will soon get tired of those podcasts."

@Rotimi_Samuel_:

"Its intellectual and financial Poverty that brings about this kind of conclusion from our ladies..."

