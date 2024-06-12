Angela Okorie has come heavily for her fellow actress Yvonne Jegede over one of the statements she issued while speaking on Nedu's podcast

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the actress had revealed details of events that led to the crash of her marriage to Olakunle Fawole

She also mentioned Yul Edochie's case with his ex-wife, May and remarked that the actor had done nothing wrong

Yvonne Jegede set herself up for drags by Angela Okorie following her statement on The Honest Bunch podcast, hosted by on-air personality Nedu and others.

The actress was a guest on the podcast and gave deep insights into issues she endured in her marriage and why she decided to leave.

Yvonne also noted that she would choose love over money in her next relationship. In one of her statements, she slammed social media trolls and said that she saw nothing wrong in what actor Yul Edochie, who left his first wife, May, for Judy Austin, had done.

Although she issued an open apology to May Edochie earlier, her statement angered one of her female colleagues, Angela Okorie, who lambasted her massively on Instagram.

"You are low and senseless" - Angela Okorie

Angela Okorie remarked that Yvonne Jegede portrayed herself as "low and senseless" on the podcast. She also accused the actress of laughing at another woman's pain.

See Angela Okorie's post here:

Reactions trail Angela Okorie's post

