Nigerian movie star Yvonne Jegede expressed deep regrets for choosing love over money when she had the chance.

The actress, while on the Honest Bunch Podcast, shed more light on her broken marriage with colleague Olakunle Fawole

The mother-of-one said she does fully support choosing money over love, as she would have done the same when she could

Well-revered Nigerian thespian Yvonne Jegede has shared what she would do if she were in another relationship.

The actress detailed why she left her former husband and the father of her child in a clip of Nedu's podcast, The Honest Bunch.

Yvonne Jegede reveals she would go for money instead of love next time. Credit: iamyvonnejegede, @saida_boj

"I Support Love For Money" - Yvonne Jegede

According to another surfaced clip, Yvonne revealed that she supports Saida Boj's love for money stance and would do the same in her next relationship.

She went on with the controversial topic, adding that she would have loved it if her ex-husband partook in some of her son's bills, even if it was just paying school fees.

Watch Vyonne Jegede's clip here:

Yvonne remarked that if she were Saida's age and knew what she knows now, she would have pursued money instead of love.

Reactions trail Yvonne Jegede's post

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@hypelagos:

"Choose a kind man."

@hypelagos:

"Choose money or not, who get am for body to care go still care. You do not need to have so much money to be responsible."

@peps_wirnkar:

"Nowadays those we love have turn to hurt us so badly. If I knew what I know now I will pick money."

@oma_pretty081:

"I will pick money."

@olumideoluseyeoluwole:

"I smell desperate aggressive marketing for a rich man."

@megga_omens:

"For the days you guys spend together the man try well well she nor deserve husband imagine your husband nor talk to you for house you park go your mama house shameless mummy."

@kellysilva_kelechi:

"Madam you never see anything you go cry out blood soon."

@blossom.isio:

"Poor man go pick money over love! Rich man go still pick money over “poor love” so why everyone hating when someone comes out and say they would pick money over love? Why the hate."

Candy Bleakz advises Saida to Work & Get Rich

Fast-rising singer Candy Bleakz pitched in on the N20M controversial statement by Nigerian influencer, Saida Boj.

Candy, whose real name is Blessing Akiode, revealed that ladies are expected to crave financial responsibility from a man as long as she is rich.

She noted that a woman who works hard and pays her bills could confidently decide that she wants to marry a rich man.

