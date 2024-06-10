Actress Yvonne Jegede has continued to speak about how her marriage to her ex-husband ended

She revealed that when she was pregnant, her husband kept malice with her for three weeks and it wasn't funny

According to her, he never cared about her and he extended it to his child, and she had to make a drastic decision about her marriage

Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede, has narrated how her ex-husband and actor Olakunle 'Abounce' Fawole acted while she was married to him. This led her to leave the union in 2019.

Yvonne Jegede opens up on more details about her ex-husband Abounce. Image credit: @iamyvonnejegede

Source: Instagram

In an interview on the Honest Bunch podcast, the role interpreter said she was pregnant for him but he kept malice with her.

It was so bad that she would leave her home to her friend's place at Ikoyi from morning till night and her husband would not check on her.

According to her, she could understand that he was keeping malice with her. However, why should he extend it to their unborn child?

She noted that she had to go back to her parents' home and Abounce never cared about her up till now.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Yvonne's video

Some social media users have reacted to Yvonne Jegede's video. See some of the reactions below:

@switdexy:

"Now I get it when she said she wants a man with a good heart, cause why would a husband not talk to his pregnant wife for 3 weeks?"

@iamboyd_ace:

"He’s good in keeping malice…okay fine…I don’t know you both but did you talk to him and he didn’t respond? Did you hold him and he pushed you away? Did you act like a woman, a wife? People like this dey stubborn."

@dr.adote:

"Awww, you can see the tears still in her eyes."

@mizjenny_:

"Omo, keeping malice for long. Better red flag."

@brbsextoysnigeria:

"You see why you shouldn’t ignore red flags? Kindness is so underrated. Jez."

@realcherry8:

"I can relate to this. No be only women dey get bad character, men too."

@mpmabi:

"Man, if this is true, it was dark. No, she didn’t deserve that. She sounds like love lives within her. Black queen, more grace."

@katman_gyft:

"Just pray to never be with someone who keeps malice oh. It’s not a good experience at all."

Yvonne Jegede regrets not marrying for money

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yvonne had said that she was in search of a new lover, who can spoil her silly with things she does not ask for.

She was s guest on Nedu's podcast when she described the man of her dreams as she recalled her failed marriage.

In the video, she noted that she wants a man, who will give her N20million if she asks for just N1m from him.

