A video of Nigerian actor and comic Charles Okocha linking up with former Super Eagles striker Jude Odion Ighalo as he arrives in Lagos on vacation goes viral

In his usual fashion, Charles Okocha made quite an energetic entrance as he arrived at Jude Ighalo's Lekki mansion

One of the highlights of the viral clip was how shaken Ighalo was when Charles Okocha grabbed him and threw him around vigorously

Famous Nigerian actor and comic Charles Okocha recently stirred emotion online after a clip of him linking up with ex-Super Eagles striker Jude Odion Ighalo went viral.

The ex-Super Eagles striker recently returned to the country on vacation for the summer break.

Super Eagles striker Ighalo recently received a special guest at his Lekki mansion as Charles Okocha and his crew paid him surprise visit. Photo credit: @charles_okocha/@ighalojude

In the trending clip, Ighalo looked stunned at Charles Okocha's energy during a recent visit to his house Lekki residence.

After their unusual exchange of pleasantries, Jude Ighalo took Charles Okocha on a tour of his Lekki mansion.

Glimpses of Jude Ighalo's Lekki mansion trends

After Ighalo begged Charles to stop shaking him, the movie star took off and raced up the Super Eagles striker's house stairs.

Afterwards, the Al Wehda striker tried to show Charles Okocha around his house. Ighalo took Mr Phenomenal to the mansion's swimming pool and mini-Astro turf stadium.

The glimpses of Jude Odion Ighalo's beautiful house have got people talking online.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Jude Ighalo acquired the house he and his mum lived in at Ajegunle before becoming wealthy.

Watch the viral clip below:

Charles Okocha and Ighalo's video stirs reactions

Here are some of the comments that trailed Charles Okocha and Jude Ighalo's video:

@babarex0:

"No go wound am oooo."

@jaytee_yna:

"I am that I am niggur!!!"

@elizabethsamson2:

"There's something about this hype man voice that is very unique the I am that I am you gonna need a pain killer bro got me rolling the best hype man we have in Nigeria love you bro."

@tessyangel1:

"I too love this your hype guy he's really a great guy."

@iamobmstarr:

"You can’t have access to depression with this kind of people around you."

@mcnotindome:

"I love everything about this video."

@glorysmakeover:

"It's your crib but follow ma leadd."

@claraumeagudosi:

"Na Ighalo go find trouble for himself... Inviting you to his house to turn it upside down ... Vibes."

@melvin0duah:

"E don wound Ighalo finish."

@_officialdumebi:

"I yam that I yam! Shea my ear they pain me."

@starkiid_gram:

"Don’t get me injured bro… Ighalo no wan go out of season."

@adesope_shopsydoo:

"No wound our player ooooo abeg."

@saidaboj_talkative:

"The let the hype man take over the cam... He's voice is really needed here."

@lilian_chinonyerem:

"See footballer house, omo my pikin go play football."

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

